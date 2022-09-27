Bill Belichick had high praise for Aaron Rodgers following Packers QB's 2-TD outing against Tom Brady's Buccaneers

Bill Belichick just watched his long-time quarterback, Tom Brady, drop a matchup against the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. This was the first meeting since the NFC Championship game in 2020 in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to win the Super Bowl.

Belichick's New England Patriots take on Green Bay this coming Sunday, October 2 at Lambeau Field. The New England head coach was asked on The Greg Hill Show what makes Rodgers so effective on the field.

Bill Belichick was complimentary of the 2x defending NFL regular season MVP ahead of their Week 4 matchup:

"Pretty much everything. He’s very smart. A very good athlete. He’s got very good quickness and the ability to avoid and escape guys in the pocket to extend plays. Really no weaknesses with the player at all. Tremendous amount of experience in game situation management. He’s as good as there is."

"Glad he’s in the NFC and we haven’t had to face him more because he’s always been a problem. And looks like he’s playing extremely well again as he always does. It’ll be a big challenge for us defensively this week. Not just him, but (Aaron) Jones and the entire offense. It’s a good offensive team."

Bill Belichick will be without his starting quarterback vs. Packers

NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that tests confirmed Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain. The injury came following a hit by Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell in a 37-26 Week 3 Ravens victory.

Without Jones, Bill Belichick will be handing the ball to Brian Hoyer, who owns a career 16-23 record as a starter. Hoyer has been with the Patriots since the 2020 season, and is on his fourth stint with New England. His best season came with the Texans in 2015 when he threw 19 touchdowns to 7 interceptions and led Houston to a winning record.

Jones is hoping to avoid surgery on his ankle, but the early indications are that such a plan might not be a realistic possibility. Without Jones, the Patriots could finish in the cellar of the AFC East with the Jets and Dolphins looking improved. Along with the Bills expected to contend as a Super Bowl favorite.

