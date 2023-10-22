Bill Belichick house: Exploring $60,000,000-worth Patriots HC's Massachusetts home

Bill Belichick has cemented his legacy in the world of football as one of the most celebrated and talented coaches. The New England Patriots head coach has amassed great wealth because of his influential status in the NFL.

The $60 million-worth head coach, who is often perceived as stern, has not kept himself away from enjoying the luxury of owning comfortable houses.

The renowned coach owns a house in Hingham, Massachusetts, near Boston on the South Shore of Massachusetts Bay.

Image Credit: Google Maps

The specifications of the house are:

Three bedrooms

Three bathrooms

4,400 square feet area

Estimated to be around $1.9 million

The Tennessee native is said to be one of the highest-earning coaches in the NFL. Apart from his house in Massachusetts, he also owns a compound of six houses in the town of Siasconset on the island of Nantucket.

Bill Belichick collected a six-house Nantucket compound

Apart from overseeing the Patriots' football games, Bill Belichick is also often seen spending time in Nantucket. The general manager of the Patriots has collected six houses in the scenic part of the island since 1979. His compound includes cedar-shingled homes for his family and friends in Siasconset.

Belichick's property is valued at over $10 million, as reported by Hohler. Even though the 71-year-old is wealthy enough to behave like the other influential residents of Nantucket, locals see him as an ordinary man.

Tom Mleczko, one of Nantucket's best fishermen, said:

"He’s a real fixture here. He’s private, and he’s very understated. That doesn’t change. But one on one, or when he’s doing something he loves on the boat or with his family, he’s just tremendous."

Bill Belichick is known for his ability to remain highly private despite being such a famous figure in the sport. He has rarely spoken about his connection to Nantucket and the sea. But fans once got lucky when he told Nantucket Magazine:

“The island is spectacular. The people are great. Fishing, bike paths, the lighthouses, the beach, the history — I mean it’s got it all.”