Bill Belichick replacements: Top 5 candidates Patriots must target to replace 6x Super Bowl-winning HC

Bill Belichick's tenure with the New England Patriots will be a tough act to follow. Aside from leading the franchise to six Super Bowl titles, he has won three NFL Coach of the Year awards and guided the Patriots to 18 postseason appearances.

However, things look unsuitable for the long-time mentor with a 3-10 record through Week 14. Their road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers is a temporary relief from the misery they've experienced all season. Hence, change is inevitable, especially when they will have three losing seasons in the past four years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who are the best Bill Belichick replacements that the Patriots must consider?

NBC Sports Boston insider Tom E. Curran mentioned that owner Robert Kraft finalized his decision to part ways with Bill Belichick after their Germany game. The Patriots lost that game to the Indianapolis Colts 10-6. However, they couldn't fire the legendary tactician in-season because of his contributions to the squad.

Hence, Kraft has decided to move on from Belichick after the season, irrespective of whether the Patriots do well in their last four games. Therefore, Kraft and the team's top brass will start the process of finding his successor soon. Here are some football minds they could consider.

1) Jerod Mayo

New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo

Before looking for candidates outside the Patriots system, Kraft might look at some coaches within Bill Belichick's staff. Jerod Mayo's name has been floated as a strong candidate to take the New England Patriots coaching helm, and the people within the organization highly regard him.

The inside linebackers coach played his entire eight-season NFL career with the Patriots. Aside from winning the 2008 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, he was a 2010 First Team All-Pro member and two-time Pro Bowler.

Mayo also helped New England win Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks. Known for his solid work ethic and discipline, the Patriots hired him as a coach in 2019, four years after his final NFL season as a player.

2) Bill O'Brien

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien

After his successful stint with the University of Alabama, Bill Belichick hired Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season. But even before his tenure with the Crimson Tide, he was the Houston Texans head coach from 2014 to 2020.

During that stretch, he mentored the NFL's youngest franchise to two postseason victories in four appearances. He achieved those results despite having quarterbacks like Brian Hoyer, Brandon Weeden, and Brock Osweiler.

O'Brien's offense also helped Deshaun Watson become a Pro Bowler and passing yards leader. Having him as the final decision-maker in New England's in-game strategy could open up their offense, whether it's Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe behind center.

3) Ben Johnson

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (left) with head coach Dan Campbell (right)

While Dan Campbell has been the face of the Detroit Lions think tank, their success wouldn't be possible without Johnson. He took over as offensive coordinator in 2022, and the results are hard to miss. Last season, the Lions finished fifth in points (27.5) and fourth in yards (380) per game.

This year, the Lions have a 9-4 record through Week 14 thanks to their high-powered offense. They are third in yards (390.3) and seventh in points (26.2) per game while leading the NFC North.

Barring any meltdown, the Lions are poised to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Johnson has a massive impact on that result, making him a potential Bill Belichick successor.

4) Kellen Moore

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

The former NFL quarterback unleashed his innovative offense when he became offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. It's the reason the Los Angeles Chargers hired him for the same position this season. However, Brandon Staley has the final say in their strategy as head coach.

Moore will be a strong candidate for the Chargers' head coaching role if the Spanos family decides to move on from Staley. If they don't, the Patriots must consider an offensive-minded head coach after Bill Belichick, and Moore is one of the best in the league.

5) Jim Harbaugh

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh

While implicated in the Michigan Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal, Jim Harbaugh won in every coaching stint. He helped the San Diego Toreros win two NCAA Pioneer Football League championships and guided the Stanford Cardinals to victory in the 2010 Orange Bowl.

Harbaugh also led the San Francisco 49ers to three consecutive NFC Championship Game stints and a Super Bowl XLVII appearance. After coaching in the NFL, he turned Michigan into a national powerhouse, helping them become the top-ranked team in the country heading into the 2023 College Football Playoffs.

The results show that Harbaugh can turn programs around. He has what it takes to revive the Patriots' winning ways after Bill Belichick.