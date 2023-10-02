Bill Belichick’s former rival zeroes in on Mac Jones' biggest problem

Mac Jones endured what might be the lowest moment of his NFL career on Sunday. It was Bill Belichick's biggest loss in his career as a member of the New England Patriots and it was on Jones' watch.

In attempting to unpack what happened in the loss, former rival Jets head coach Rex Ryan launched a volley of criticism at Jones. Here's how he put it:

"Are you referring to 'Peashooter Jones?' I think you are. The guy doesn't have a whole lot of arm talent. I've said it from the jump, maybe the weakest arm for all starting quarterbacks in the league ... He doesn't have the power to throw it outside the numbers or vertically. And that's it ..."

The former defensive mind continued, explaining that he would have "loved" to face the quarterback.

"He's throwing screens and hitches and things like that. When he has to make plays, he can't make them. And that's just a simple fact. I don't hate. I'm telling you, based on all the years I've had to defend against [quarterbacks], I would love to defend against this guy. Are you kidding me? This guy can't throw. [00:00:45][42.8]"

Mac Jones era on thin ice after losing 38-3 to Cowboys

Mac Jones at New England Patriots v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys uncorked a massive win on Sunday. While the team is celebrating their victory, their opponent has reason to panic.

Mac Jones was benched in the 38-3 loss and backup Bailey Zappe didn't prove to be the secret ingredient. Hence, it has put Jones back into the crosshairs.

Last year, fans believed there was a quarterback controversy between Jones and Zappe. However, it didn't work out for Zappe as Jones returned to starting duties. Even if that happens again in 2023, attention is waning on 2023 altogether at 1-3.

If Mac Jones doesn't pop this season and the Patriots finish within reach of a top quarterback prospect next season, it will be more tempting than ever to take that option.

Of course, many fans believe that Jones wasn't given proper support in 2022 by handing him Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to handle his crucial second-year development. However, at this point, the situation today seemingly sets the stage for a simple reset at the position. Starting over with a clean slate might be faster and easier than trying to fix what went wrong in developing Mac Jones.

For Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick, the fastest solution might be the most intriguing as the two biggest New England Patriots leaders are well past the typical retirement age.

Will Jones be given another chance in 2024 if 2023 continues to spiral?