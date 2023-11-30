Bill Belichick has had many fine hours in the NFL, but none of them have come this season. It seems unfathomable for the New England Patriots to fire their six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, but it looks like a change is badly needed as the Patriots moved to 2-9 after their game against Tommy Devito-led New York Giants, 10-7.

Belichick's defense is ranked 21st this season, but it's become abundantly clear in the last two seasons where the problems lie. The Patriots are averaging 13.5 points per game, with Mac Jones not being comparable to his rookie season. Bill O'Brien was hired as the offensive coordinator after the nightmare of Matt Patricia in 2022; all of this was approved by Bill Belichick.

There has always been a stigma that Belichick-approved coaches could not hack it outside of New England. For every Mike Vrabel, there's Matt Patricia, Josh Mcdaniels and Bill O'Brien who cursed the Texans. These guys always seem to manage to return to Foxborough.

If the Patriots lose this coming Sunday to the Chargers, it may be time to cut the relationship rather than wait.

There's a case to be made that Robert Kraft should wait until next year and give Bill Belichick a new quarterback to work with. However, it's becoming clearer by the hour that the Patriots have not kept up with the times.

Not all good things can last forever, and Brandon Staley, in one of his last acts as Chargers head coach, could end the leader of the Patriots dynasty.

The New England Patriots have a top-three draft pick in 2024

Whether it's Bill Belichick or someone else, if the Patriots hold their top-three pick, a new quarterback will arrive needing guidance.

If the season were to end tomorrow, the Patriots would choose third, behind the Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals also have two wins, and since they're a franchise quarterback back, they could actually jump the Patriots.

The Bears will surely consider drafting Caleb Williams or Drake May if they land the first-pick via the Panthers.

This would be the first time in 25 years that the Patriots would pick inside the top five. Thus, they have to be aggressive as the textbook trade-back is not on the cards.

Mac Jones is still on his rookie deal so he could be removed for a minute financial penalty. If Caleb Williams slides to the Patriots, they will have their biggest dilemma in the franchise's history as Williams and May are fire and ice.

Williams has shown his ability to extend plays and make throws that are hard to believe, and although May had a tough last few games, he is a true-pocket passer with a little scrambling ability.

Everything is about to change for one of the NFL's premier franchises in the next six months, will Bill Belichick be around is the question?