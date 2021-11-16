Cam Newton playing for the Carolina Panthers feels as right as a fish taking to the water. The former New England Patriots quarterback made his triumphant return in a 34-10 blowout of the Arizona Cardinals.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave his support to Newton on WEEI's Greg Hill Show Monday. The 2015 MVP and Belichick had a good relationship during Newton's time at Foxborough.

What did Bill Belichick have to say about Cam Newton's return to the Panthers?

Belichick voiced nothing but support for his former quarterback when asked if he was happy to see Newton in the league again. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach said,

“Yeah, absolutely. It was great when they signed him. Sounds like he had a great day yesterday. Always happy for Cam. Appreciate everything he did. He was a wonderful guy to coach and be around.”

Although the Patriots went with Mac Jones over Cam Newton, Belichick still liked Newton. At the time of his release, Newton was unvaccinated against COVID-19, which may or may not have played a role in the Patriots' decision.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss



Cam Newton is one of the most fierce competitors in the NFL. That trait is what Belichick values as much as anything when it comes to his roster.

At times, Newton could be overbearing in a culture as team-oriented as New England.

But according to Belichick, Newton remained a wonderful guy to be around. Newton was the first and potentially only bridge quarterback between the Tom Brady and Jones eras.

Cam Newton is happier than anybody to be on the Carolina Panthers again

Cam Newton's body language made it apparent that he's thrilled at his new lease on life. With the Patriots, the expectations placed upon him were astronomically high.

Newton was the first quarterback to start Week 1 for the Patriots, not named Brady since 2000. He was one of the least effective passers in the league but was still exceptional with his legs.

Now that he's back with the Panthers, his charisma and leadership are shining bright.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX



joined "I'm just happy to be back, happy to be a contributor to a team that's already good, we're just trying to get over the hump... Keep pounding." @CameronNewton joined @Sara_Walsh after scoring two touchdowns in his return to the @panthers! 💪 "I'm just happy to be back, happy to be a contributor to a team that's already good, we're just trying to get over the hump... Keep pounding."@CameronNewton joined @Sara_Walsh after scoring two touchdowns in his return to the @panthers! 💪 https://t.co/OV47bVg3oB

In his first action of the season, Newton scored two touchdowns at the goal line. One was with his legs, and one was a pass. Although he didn't get starter quantity snaps, he's in a position to be the Panthers' starter next week and possibly next year.

Although the working relationship between Belichick and Newton ended in August, the respect Belichick has for Newton remains strong.

Edited by LeRon Haire