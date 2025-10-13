Bills vs. Falcons Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 6 MNF clash?

The Buffalo Bills lock horns with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday night. The game will commence at 7:15 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of the Bills vs. Falcons matchup, here's a look at the inactive players on both teams.

Who is inactive for the Bills tonight?

Safety, Damar Hamlin (Pectoral)

Linebacker, Matt Milano (Pectoral)

Defensive tackle, T.J. Sanders (Knee)

The Bills have listed three players, Damar Hamlin, Matt Milano and T.J. Sanders, as inactive for Monday night's game against the Falcons.

The Bills have also listed wideout Curtis Samuel (Neck/ribs) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (Oblique) as questionable.

Who is inactive for the Falcons tonight?

Defensive tackle, Ta'Quon Graham (Calf)

Wide receiver, Darnell Mooney (Hamstring)

Cornerback, Clark Phillips III (Triceps/illness)

Defensive Tackle, LaCale London (Tricep)

The Falcons have listed four players, Ta'Quon Graham, Darnell Mooney, Darnell Mooney and LaCale London as inactive for their MNF matchup against the Bills.

Atlanta has also listed cornerback Natrone Brooks (concussion/shoulder) and safety Billy Bowman Jr. (knee/hamstring) as questionable.

How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 6 game? TV channel and live stream details for MNF contest

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

The Buffalo Bills vs. the Atlanta Falcons will be broadcast live on ESPN, where Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (color analyst) will be in the announcers' booth. Sal Capaccio will report from the sidelines.

Fans can also live stream the Bills vs. Falcons Week 6 MNF game on Fubo. Here are the key details for the contest:

Date: Monday, Oct. 13, 2025

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Last season's MVP award winner, Josh Allen, will lead the offense for the visiting Bills team at quarterback. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. will start as Atlanta's QB.

