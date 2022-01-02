Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons:

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons injury report

Buffalo Bills injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Ed Oliver DT Ankle Questionable Emmanuel Sanders WR Knee Questionable

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Fabian Moreau CB Ribs Doubtful

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons starting lineup

Buffalo Bills

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Cody Ford, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edwards, A.J. Klein | CB - Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Cordarrelle Patterson | WR - Russell Gage, Frank Darby, Olamide Zaccheaus | TE - Kyle Pitts | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

DL - Mike Pennel, Tyeler Davison, Grady Jarrett | LB - Steven Means, Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Dante Fowler Jr. | CB - A.J. Terrell, Avery Williams | S - Duron Harmon, Shawn Williams | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Thomas Morstead

