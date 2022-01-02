Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons:
Buffalo Bills injury report
Atlanta Falcons injury report
Buffalo Bills
QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Cody Ford, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown
DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edwards, A.J. Klein | CB - Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack
Atlanta Falcons
QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Cordarrelle Patterson | WR - Russell Gage, Frank Darby, Olamide Zaccheaus | TE - Kyle Pitts | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary
DL - Mike Pennel, Tyeler Davison, Grady Jarrett | LB - Steven Means, Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Dante Fowler Jr. | CB - A.J. Terrell, Avery Williams | S - Duron Harmon, Shawn Williams | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Thomas Morstead