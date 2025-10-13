Bills vs. Falcons prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 6 MNF feat. Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, and more

Monday Night Football will see an intriguing clash on national television, as Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Falcons enter this game trying to find their footing in the NFC South, while the Bills aim to stay ahead of the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

There are a lot of questions to answer ahead of the primetime matchup, and we're here to give you everything you need.

Let's dive right in.

Bills vs. Falcons odds and prediction

The Bills are 4.5-point favorites ahead of their Monday Night Football clash with the Falcons.

Favorite spread odds: -108

Underdog spread odds: -112

Total points: 50.5

Total points over: -108

Total points under: -123

Bills vs. Falcons fantasy prediction

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen (BUF, QB)

Josh Allen has consistently been a fantasy football favorite this season. Leading Sean McDermott's offense, more often than not, he's the best quarterback to start.

Visiting the 4th-ranked quarterback defense of the Falcons this week presents a steep challenge. However, Allen remains one of the best Bills players to start in Week 6.

Bijan Robinson (ATL, RB)

Just like Allen, Bijan Robinson also ranks among the very best at his position in fantasy production. In the Falcons' run-powered offense, Robinson is often guaranteed a lot of touches.

Look for him to take Buffalo's No. 23 running back defense to task this week in primetime.

Buffalo Bills Defense

The Bills' defense has been solid in some areas while lagging in others. However, it usually keeps opposing offenses in check.

This should again be the case on Monday night, as Atlanta's offense ranks among the league's worst at 25th. While the Bills struggle against running backs, they are particularly effective in limiting wideout and tight end production.

Michael Penix Jr. (ATL, QB)

Although the Bills have been effective in shutting down tight ends and wide receivers, they're middle-of-the-pack when it comes to stopping mobile quarterbacks.

With the Bills' D ranking 13th versus opposing quarterbacks, Falcons shot-caller Michael Penix Jr. could be forced to carry Atlanta with Bijan Robinson.

