Black Friday Game NFL DFS Lineup: Dolphins-Jets top picks for DraftKings & FanDuel ft. Tyreek Hill and more 

A DFS line-up is possible to be made as the Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets in the first-ever Black Friday game. Miami (7-3) picked up a 20-13 win at home over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. New York (4-6) suffered their third straight loss in Week 11 to the Buffalo Bills by a 32-6 score.

There is plenty to like in terms of value when it comes to the skill positions, which could be the difference. Let's look at players who can help make an optimal DFS line-up on DraftKings and FanDuel for this game.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday, Nov. 23

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) - DraftKings: $7,900; FanDuel: $8,000

The Dolphins quarterback is likely the better option to go with at the position in any DFS lineup. Tua Tagovailoa has seven touchdowns to three interceptions over his last four starts. He has two 300+ yards passing games in that same stretch. The price tag in both DraftKings and FanDuel makes it a near lock.

Tim Boyle (Jets) - DraftKings: $4,500; FanDuel: $6,300

Since Aaron Rodgers went down, the quarterback situation with the Jets has been inconsistent. Head coach Robert Saleh is turning to Boyle as Zach Wilson has been benched. Boyle last started an NFL game in the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions. If looking to save a bit salary-wise, take Boyle and spend elsewhere.

Running Backs

Raheem Mostert (Dolphins) - DraftKings: $7,200; FanDuel: $7,500

Miami is showing its willingness to run the ball as Mostert has three straight games with double-digit carries. He also has found the endzone in two of those three games and back-to-back 80+ yards on the ground. The return of De'Von Achane could push Mostert but either option is good here.

Breece Hall (Jets) - DraftKings: $6,500; FanDuel: $7,100

With a new quarterback under center, Breece Hall could be leaned on a bit more than usual against the Dolphins. He has at least 15 total touches (carries and receptions) in six straight games for the Jets. There is a gap between him and Mostert on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he gives solid value in a DFS lineup.

Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill (Dolphins) - DraftKings: $9,500; FanDuel: $9,700

Few will argue against Tyreek Hill being a near lock in a DFS lock this week against the Jets. However, New York's defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to receivers this season. This could scare people off but few defenses have been able to contain him. Jaylen Waddle is on the table should Hill's price tag be too high.

Garrett Wilson (Jets) - DraftKings: $6,200; FanDuel: $6,700

Miami's defense has allowed the fifth-most touchdowns to receivers (11), meaning Garrett Wilson could do some damage. The big question is- Can Boyle find the superstar wideout in the passing game?

Despite this quarterback issue, Wilson has 60 targets with 33 receptions in the Jets' last five games. Consider him a starter in a DFS lineup this week.

Tight Ends

Durham Smythe (Dolphins) - DraftKings: $2,500; FanDuel: $4,700

The usage of Smythe this season doesn't give off vibes to add him to the lineup. He is yet to have a touchdown and just one game with over three receptions. The Dolphins tight end could make noise should New York's secondary shut down Hill and Waddle.

Tyler Conklin (Jets) - DraftKings: $3,000; FanDuel: $4,800

Conklin is a viable option with at least 60 yards receiving in two of the team's three games. With a new quarterback in Boyle, he might be a safe option should the passing game become short or intermediate. Definitely worth a look in DFS as an option.