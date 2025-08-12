Blake Corum fantasy outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for Rams RB

Blake Corum was the clear RB2 for the Los Angeles Rams in 2024 behind Kyren Williams. When he finally got the opportunity to start in Week 18, Corum suffered a season-ending injury when he fractured his forearm. Now, after having the offseason to recover, Corum will make his return to action in 2025 behind Williams on the depth chart. However, what does this say for his value as a running back in fantasy football? Let's take a look.

Blake Corum's fantasy outlook in 2025

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Corum was the clear backup to Kyren Williams last season. He's likely to retain that position heading into 2025 after putting up a season last year in which he rushed the football 58 times for 207 yards and no touchdowns. He played in all 17 regular-season games for the Rams before going down with his injury in the regular-season finale.

While he didn't get many significant carries last season, he's a backup to a starting running back in Williams, who has a history of injuries. According to Sportskeeda's fantasy football simulator, Corum is projected to see 638 rushing yards this season, with no touchdowns. That accounts for 103 fantasy football points in 2025.

Is Blake Corum a good fantasy pick this year?

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Corum likely isn't worth a significant draft pick in fantasy managers' drafts. Williams is the clear starter in Los Angeles, and head coach Sean McVay typically runs an offense featuring a workhorse back. Barring any injury to Williams, Corum is likely to see the same amount of touches he did last season, which offered little in the way of fantasy value..

In fact, the Rams also drafted Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round to add to their running back depth. This could cut into Corum's touches even more. However, this isn't an indication to completely avoid Corum. If you like to draft handcuff players for other starting running backs, Corum is certainly worth a very late-round draft selection or consideration on the waiver wire to start the season.

Where should you pick Rams RB Blake Corum?

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

According to FantasyPros, Corum is currently going undrafted in most leagues and is listed as the RB65 and RB64 in standard and PPR scoring formats, respectively. As mentioned, if you are going to draft Corum, make sure it's in the very late rounds of your draft, after you've already snagged all your starters. He shouldn't be considered more than a handcuff player option for fantasy football to kick off the 2025 season.

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

