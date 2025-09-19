Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for QBs explored

Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. started their second NFL seasons with mixed performances. The Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons are 1-1 after two weeks, with their quarterbacks showing that they are talented enough to make an impact on the field.

After positive rookie seasons, they are set to take their performances to the next level and Week 3 might present a good opportunity to do so. The Broncos will have a difficult matchup against the LA Chargers and the Falcons will face off against the Carolina Panthers in another divisional round.

Bo Nix vs. Michael Penix Jr.: Who should you start?

Bo Nix fantasy outlook for Week 3

Bo Nix has been one of the brightest spots of the Denver Broncos to start the season. He comes off a 3-touchdown performance against the Indianapolis Colts in a game that was decided by a last-second field goal for Daniel Jones and Co.

Nix still went 22 of 30 for 206 yards and the three scores against one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 20 yards. It doesn't seem like he's going through a sophomore slum, as the Broncos are a highly entertaining team. The Chargers, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in the first two weeks, will be a tough matchup, more so after they only allowed 3 fantasy points to Geno Smith on Monday.

Penix has the edge over Nix.

Sportskeeda's fantasy analyzer suggests starting Michael Penix Jr. over Bo Nix.

Michael Penix Jr. fantasy outlook for Week 3

Michael Penix Jr.'s Falcons, just like the Broncos, suffered a close defeat (23-20 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and won a game in dominant fashion (22-6 against the Minnesota Vikings), posting a 1-1 record entering Week 3.

Penix has completed 40 of 63 pass attempts for 433 yards and one touchdown. He only played five games in 2024, meaning that opposing teams don't have much tape on him as they have on Nix. The Panthers are one of the worst teams in the league, and he could feast against them. Carolina's defense allowed 27 fantasy points to quarterbacks in the first two weeks.

Bo Nix vs. Michael Penix Jr. final verdict

The Chargers are a much more competitive team than the Carolina Panthers. Nix could elevate his game against Jim Harbaugh's squad, but Penix has an easier matchup in front of him. It seems like the Falcons' playmaker should be your starting quarterback in fantasy football Week 3.

