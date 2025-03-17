Bo Nix's wife Izzy drops 2-word reaction to Colorado Avalanches beating Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime

On Sunday, Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Smoke, posted a clip from the thrilling NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars. The clip featured Avalanche players celebrating the victory and she added a two-word reaction.

“OT WIN!!!” Smoke wrote.

Izzy Smoke and Bo Nix in attendance at an NHL game between Colorado Avalnache and Dallas Stars (image credit: instagram/izzysmokenix)

The couple attended the game between two of the top three teams in the Western Conference. Nix and Smoke showed their support for Colorado and wore the team's jerseys.

Cale Makar scored the game-winning goal just 34 seconds into extra time to secure the 4-3 win. It extended the Avalanche's point streak to nine games and brought them within two points of the Stars. Jason Robertson, Mavrik Bourque and Matt Duchene scored for the Stars, while Jake Oettinger recorded 32 saves.

Nix and Smoke also took pictures inside Ball Arena. She shared a postgame snap with her husband and thanked the Colorado Avalanche and Pepsi.

“Huge thanks to @coloradoavalanche & @pepsi for having us !!!” Smoke wrote.

The Denver Broncos quarterback's presence was acknowledged by the team and the audience. The NHL posted a clip featuring Nix waving at the crowd.

“Hey there, @bonix10! 🏈,” Broncos QB, Bo Nix, is in the house,” the NHL captioned.

Nix received a huge applause and the announcer introduced him. He also signed a football given by the mascot before throwing it to the crowd.

Bo Nix embraces fans and supports local NHL team

Bo Nix’s presence at Ball Arena reflects his dedication to the community. After getting drafted by the Denver Broncos last April, he acknowledged his lack of knowledge about the sport but expressed eagerness to learn and support the local team.

“I know the Avalanche are really good, I hear," Nix in April, via The Denver Post. "I’m not necessarily a huge hockey fan, but I’ll watch a game — or match. I don’t even technically know what it’s called… I’m excited to just embrace it all."

Nix was accompanied by some of his Broncos teammates, including wide receiver Courtland Sutton, guard/center Nick Gargiulo and offensive tackle Frank Crum.

