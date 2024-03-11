Bobby Wagner career earnings: How much has 9x Pro Bowler made in NFL?

Bobby Wagner is one of the best linebackers in the league. The Utah State University product is a proven game-changer. Since entering the NFL in 2012, Wagner has amassed a first-ballot Hall of Fame career and is an undisputed legend in Seattle.

Ahead of the 2024 season, there have been reports that Wagner is unlikely to return to the Seahawks and is set to test free agency. In this article, we take a look at his career earnings and performances in the recently concluded season. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Bobby Wagner's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Bobby Wagner has earned $102,508,441 in his 12-year NFL career. The perennial Pro Bowler has won numerous accolades on the gridiron, so it will be difficult to argue that he doesn't deserve everything that he has earned.

According to Spotrac, the nine-time Pro Bowler has earned most of his career earnings from his two stints with the Seattle Seahawks. The star linebacker has earned $91,758,441 in 11 seasons with the NFC powerhouse.

Furthermore, he earned $10.75 million during his stint with the Los Angeles Rams. The Utah State icon basically won a Super Bowl and dipped.

How did Bobby Wagner perform in 2023?

Wagner is one of those players who gets better with age. Ahead of the 2023 season, he returned to the Seahawks after a short stint with the Los Angeles Rams. The perennial Pro Bowler returned and didn't miss a beat on the Seahawks' defense.

Wagner was phenomenal in 2023 and earned his third NFL tackles leader award. He played in every regular-season game and was one of the team's standout performers under Pete Carroll last season.

Wagner ended the season with 183 (career high) tackles, three pass deflections, and one fumble. He earned both second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections in the recently concluded season.

It remains to be seen whether Wagner returns to the Seahawks or joins another Super Bowl contender. The elite linebacker is still at the peak of his powers, so he could be an asset on a team with significant ambition.

The Seahawks are in a transitional phase, as they will have a new coach for the first time in years. Nevertheless, Bobby Wagner is set to earn at least one more bumper contract before hanging up his cleats.