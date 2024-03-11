Bobby Wagner landing spots: 5 NFL teams that should target 10-time All-Pro LB

Bobby Wagner will be looking for a new home again.

On Sunday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the veteran linebacker, who had spent the previous season in Seattle, was testing the free agency market and was unlikely to remain a Seahawk. He is coming off another stellar performance, wherein he had a career and league-high 183 tackles (96 solo).

The potential parting of ways represents another defensive culling under new head coach Mike Macdonald, who also oversaw last week's releases of Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs.

With that said, let's take a look at which teams would be wise to pursue Wagner.

5) Arizona Cardinals

Nick Rallis could use a veteran on his corps

The Arizona Cardinals have a massive offensive opportunity on their hands. While they had been expected to move on from Kyler Murray in the past, it has since become seemingly clear that they will instead continue building around him, with Marvin Harrison Jr. potentially becoming his new main passing target.

On the other side of the ball, however, coordinator Nick Rallis could also use an upgrade. Zaven Collins and Kyzir White appear to be the future of the Cardinals' front seven, but they could use a veteran mentor like Bobby Wagner.

4) Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn's defense needs another top linebacker and veteran leader

The Washington Commanders have a defensive imbalance.

They have several linemen but not enough linebackers. Head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters need to address this as soon as the new league year begins.

Is Bobby Wagner the solution? He could be. He is as prolific as they come, and just imagine him working with a pair of monstrous Pro Bowlers in Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

3) Los Angeles Chargers

At least one of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa may be gone from Inglewood

On Saturday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini made a massive revelation: the Los Angeles Chargers are willing to trade away star linebackers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa as part of a massive roster overhaul under head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz.

Either or both leaving would be a massive blow to the defense, which could use an anchor in the post-Brandon Staley era. Bobby Wagner brings much experience, and he can contribute immediately.

2) Green Bay Packers

De'Vondre Campbell could use more help

Offensively, the Green Bay Packers look like contenders. Jordan Love overachieved in his first full season as a starter, helped by a strong offensive cast that boasted Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson.

But defensively, Jeff Hafley's corps could use more help in the midfield. De'Vondre Campbell has been stellar, but even he can do only so much. If the Packers want to upgrade to title contenders, Bobby Wagner is a must-sign.

1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles could lose all his top linebackers

Shaquil Barrett has been released. Lavonte David has been released and could be looking at retirement. Devin White is also a free agent and may still be mulling his options.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed a massive coup on Sunday when they extended quarterback Baker Mayfield's contract for three years and $100 million. Now they can look to bolster the defensive midfield and give Bobby Wagner a leadership role for their young cast there.