WATCH: Botched snap helps Buccaneers win back possession, Matthew Stafford caught napping

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are locked in a titanic battle in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs. The veteran quarterback and his team had just about the perfect game, racing out to a 27-3 lead in the third quarter.

With their backs against the wall, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut the deficit to 14, courtesy of a Leonard Fournette touchdown. But in a weird turn of events, Von Miller forced a strip-sack on Brady to give the Rams the ball.

However, in the next play for the visitors, something unimaginable happens. Seemingly organizing protection along the offensive line, the ball was snapped, and Stafford was not ready for it. The ball sailed over his head and was recovered by the Buccaneers' defense. Watch the insane play below:

It was certainly an odd play that set Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in excellent field position.

Stafford and Brady locked in a titanic battle

In a game with so much on the line, the Rams offense and defense came to play as they put up 20 points in the first half, with the Buccaneers managing just three.

Stafford threw for over 200 yards, and two touchdowns in a dominant first half as the Todd Bowles-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense had no answer for the high-powered offense of the Rams.

But Tom Brady has been here before. The quarterback was down 28-3 in that now-famous Super Bowl win over Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons during his time with the New England Patriots. After seemingly having the game in hand for the first two-and-a-half quarters, the Rams have allowed Brady and the Buccaneers back into the game with a host of miscues such as the muffed snap.

With all still to play for in the final quarter as the Buccaneers' season hangs by a thread, this is where Brady is at his best. Against the much-vaunted Rams defense of Von Miller, Aaron Donald, and Leonard Floyd, Brady will have to be at his best to get to another NFC Championship game.

