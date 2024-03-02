Braden Fiske scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for FSU DT

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske dazzled during the 2024 NFL Combine. He improved his draft stock after running the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds and completing the 20-yard shuttle in 4.37 seconds.

The former Western Michigan and Florida State standout completed a 9-foot-9 broad jump and 33.5-inch vertical. His performance caught the attention of NFL teams looking to improve their defensive front. His Combine display and his production in college make him a highly-rated prospect.

Braden Fiske scouting report

Braden Fiske stood against tougher competition during his lone season at Florida State. The defensive lineman from Indiana helped the Seminoles establish a 13-1 record with 43 tackles and six sacks in 12 games.

He saved the best for last, tallying nine tackles and three sacks in their victory over Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game.

There’s nothing new with Fiske’s Combine output. He pairs his fluid movement and quickness with tenacious effort in every play. Fiske places his hands well to gain leverage against offensive linemen. Likewise, that astounding speed helps him attack quickly after the snap.

Aside from his athleticism, Fiske possesses the physicality to stop rushing plays and outmaneuver blockers during blitzes.

However, experts noticed that his hip movement was tight during the Combine. He also tends to stand up instead of lunging forward when attacking, allowing opponents to overpower him. His leg strength could improve to establish himself as a more potent run blocker.

Braden Fiske landing spots

After the 2024 NFL Combine, Braden Fiske could become a late first-round to an early second-round draft pick. While he is a work in progress, he has the attributes to succeed as an NFL defensive lineman. That’s what these three teams can build on if they draft him.

#1 – Denver Broncos

The Broncos surrendered 137.1 rushing yards per game, the third-worst clip in the league last season. Their pass rush also needs improvement after finishing with 42 sacks, tied for ninth-worst in 2023. Those areas of concern, coupled with Mike Purcell and Jonathan Harris’ impending free agency, make Braden Fiske a logical choice for Denver.

#2 – New York Giants

The Giants were just one spot better than the Broncos in rushing yards allowed (132.4) per game. However, their defense generated 34 sacks, tied with the New Orleans Saints for the fourth-worst rate last season. It’s an excellent opportunity for Fiske to shine, especially if free-agent defensive linemen A’Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and Jihad Ward don’t re-sign with New York’s NFC team.

#3 – Arizona Cardinals

It’s widely expected that the Cardinals will draft a wide receiver with the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But they have another first-round pick (27th), wherein Braden Fiske makes sense. Getting him could help a defense that ranked third-worst in sacks (33) and worst in rushing yards allowed per game (143.2) during the 2023 season.