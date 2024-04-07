Braden Fiske scouting report: Exploring the Florida State interior defensive lineman's strengths and weaknesses

A three-star recruit for Western Michigan in 2018, Braden Fiske was on the field for just 18 snaps as a true freshman, before appearing in 12 games as a rotational player the following season, recording 24 tackles, two TFLs and a sack.

He started all six contests during the 2020 COVID-shortened campaign, putting up the same tackle number, but about double the negative plays created respectively. Starting all 25 contests the following two years, he racked up 101 tackles, 20 of those for loss and ten sacks, along with three passes batted down, two fumbles forced and one recovered – all this past year.

He decided to prove his talents in the Power Five for 2023 with the Seminoles and backed it up with a second-team All-ACC campaign, thanks to 43 total stops, nine TFLs and six sacks.

Profile: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds; RS SR.

Breaking down Braden Fiske's scouting report

Run defense:

True worker-bee on the defensive interior, who’s a pest for any team facing him

When offensive linemen block down on Fiske or seal him on the backside, it regularly looks like they’re just trying to hold up in pass-protection rather than bringing the fight to him

Pro-actively encounters double-teams and is able to hold pretty firm ground

There are some plays where it truly looks like the offense is running into a wall, as there’s no movement at the point of attack against Fiske and then the back comes to a dead-stop as he collides with the D-tackle at the line of scrimmage

Consistently plays the game with a great motor and is looking to work off blocks

You frequently see him get involved on tackles ten yards past the line of scrimmage, but also if he misses initially, pop straight back up and join the party

Logged at least 26 defensive stops each of the past three seasons, speaking to his level of activity

Him and teammate Jared Verse were amongst boys in the ACC Championship game vs. Louisville, whether Fiske was man-handling the interior O-line with power or penetrated the backfield for negative plays, including a TFL on the very first snap from scrimmage

Pass-rush:

Fiske’s get-off is up there with basically anybody among this interior D-linemen class to immediately stress the shoulder of pass-protectors

Has some awesome reps of guards setting out to him rushing from the three-technique and beating them across the face with a shockingly rapid arm-over move, where he basically slaps that guy’s butt as he steps through

Really works those hands and you see him break free even when four hands touch him with protection being slid his way

If his initial rush stalls, Fiske will just work into the depth of the pocket and get his hands up to challenge passing lanes for the quarterback

Constantly is looking to disengage or spin away from blockers late, in order to chase after the quarterback

When he’s asked to spike into linemen or almost bowl over guys as he slants across multiple gaps trying to create a free lane for one of his teammates, he will do so with great determination and force

Yet his burst and ability to turn a tight corner on delayed loops is also massive, particularly being able to shut down quarterbacks trying to escape the pocket

Over his final two seasons with WMU, Fiske’s 81 pressures were tied for fifth among FBS interior defensive linemen, before adding 28 more on 263 pass-rush snaps in one year with SMU

Impressive with how he diagnoses screens to the back and is able to force quarterbacks to dirt the ball

Weaknesses:

Sort of a tweener, playing too upright for what you’d like to see from a three-technique but doesn’t project well as somebody playing over the center and dealing with doubles frequently

Comes in with an inherent length disadvantage at only 31-inch arms and it limits his ability to really threaten the edges of blockers

Too often gets caught hand-fighting at the line initially rather than winning to one shoulder early

Presents a limited radius as a tackler, leading to a career miss rate of 15.3%

Braden Fiske's 2024 NFL Draft prospect

Braden Fiske has been on an astronomic rise during this pre-draft process, catching up with a high grade that I already had on him based on watching him during the actual season. The motor and level of activity he played with made him one of my favorite players to study overall.

This guy comes off the ball with a purpose. He can penetrate on run plays but will also strain to control his space and then slide off blocks to get his hands on the ball-carrier. He has the quickness and his movements and hand-swipes to put pass-protectors to, but will also push them up the pocket and make quarterbacks uncomfortable back there if he has to.

Unfortunately, his arm length is clearly below NFL standards and you have to question if there’s a clean schematic fit for him at that profile. Yet, with how dominant he was throughout Senior Bowl week and the incredible performance he delivered at the combine – leading all interior defensive linemen in the 40-yard dash (4.78), vertical (33.5 inches) and broad jump (9’9”), as well as short-shuttle time (4.37) – I have a tough time seeing him make it outside the top-50 picks now.

Grade: Mid-second round