Bradley Chubb injury update: Latest on Dolphins star after Week 17 injury vs Ravens

Miami Dolphins star linebacker Bradley Chubb was carted off the field during Sunday's 56-19 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

Miami fans won't be happy with the result, but they also have pressing concerns due to injuries to key players. Chubb is joined on the sidelines by franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who injured his left shoulder.

What happened to Bradley Chubb?

Bradley Chubb went down with a noncontact injury with just three minutes left to play. The two-time Pro Bowler's screams could be heard on the broadcast. Chubb was carted off the field with a knee injury.

Pro Football Talk tweeted that Cubb may have a torn ACL. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said the team will know more on Monday. This is yet another blow to Miami's defense, as edge rusher Jaelen Phillips is out for the season.

How has Bradley Chubb performed in 2023?

Bradley Chubb was having a typically impressive season in 2023. The two-time Pro Bowler and N.C. State alum had amassed 68 combined tackles, a team-high 11 sacks, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 15 games.

Since being drafted in 2016, Chubb has played in 16 games just once, which was in his rookie season. The talented linebacker's career has been plagued with injury issues, and the bug has struck again. The 27-year-old was having a career year under McDaniel. He's likely going to be forced to watch the rest of the season from the sidelines as he recovers from a nasty-looking knee injury.

The Miami Dolphins will need to soldier on without their star linebacker, and they'll have to bounce back fast after a demoralizing loss to the Ravens. The Dolphins never got into the game and were punished resoundingly.

For the Dolphins to go far in the playoffs, they'll need to improve their defensive scheme and become more honest on that side of the ball. Anything less would result in their customary early playoff exit and another preseason filled with questions on the way forward with an expensive roster.

