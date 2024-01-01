Bradley Chubb replacements: 3 players Dolphins should target ahead of playoffs

Bradley Chubb suffered unnecessarily on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins had no chance against the Baltimore Ravens, but the starters were still on the field somehow when the score was 49-19. Chubb suffered a knee injury that later turned out to be a torn ACL, and he's out for the season.

The Dolphins now have to navigate the most important stretch of the season without one of their star pass rushers. As such, they must look to the market to find new options, even if it's just a stop-gap.

3 players Dolphins should target to replace Bradley Chubb

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1 - Melvin Ingram (but now officially)

Ingram has been with the Dolphins for two seasons, having signed with the team for the 2022 year and signing to the practice squad in the middle of December. But with Bradley Chubb going down and his familiarity with the franchise, it's likely that Miami is going to turn to him for the final parts of the season.

Ingram had six sacks in 2022 with the Dolphins. He had three straight Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2019 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

2 - Justin Houston

He was just recently released by the Carolina Panthers to allow him to play for a contender. Getting a pass rush with experience is always a good find before the playoffs, and Miami wouldn't need much time for him to get used to playing for them.

At 34 years of age, Houston had productive stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens throughout his career. He has 112 sacks over the course of his career.

3 - Jason Pierre-Paul

What about a return? Jason Pierre-Paul signed with Miami in late November for the practice squad, but was never signed to the active roster and was released in mid-December - all parts know each other by now, so this could be the time for a reunion.

Pierre-Paul is a two-time Super Bowl champion, once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and once with the New York Giants. He has also played for the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.