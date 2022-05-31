The Match 2022: All you need to know about celebrity golf event featuring Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen 

The Match 2022 will feature a matchup of experience versus youth. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will pair up with Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers to face Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

All four NFL superstars will compete in the charity golf event that has raised $33 million and donated 12 million meals to Feeding America since its debut in 2018.

The golf competition has had several varying configurations over the first five editions of the event, including a 18-hole match between golfer Tiger Woods and Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning versus golfer Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Other athletes who have been involved in later versions of the event include NBA great Charles Barkley and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

The sixth edition of The Match is scheduled to take place just outside Las Vegas at the Wynn Golf Club. However, this isn’t the first time that the event has taken place at Wynn Golf Resort.

Golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka squared off in November last year in a head-to-head matchup in which Koepka won. Significantly, this is the first edition of the event that will not have a single professional golfer in it.

How to Watch The Match 2022

Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Wynn Golf Club: Paradise, Nevada

Broadcast: TNT

Odds: Brady/Rodgers -160 | Allen/Mahomes: +140

Format

12 holes of match play, modified alternate-shot

Scoring by hole: Win = 1 | Halve = 0.5 | Loss = 0

A Look into the Pairings

Brady and Rodgers at last year's Capital One's The Match

Brady has played in The Match twice before, coming up short in both instances. This year's teammate, however, stole the show in his first and only appearance in the event last year. Rodgers sunk clutch putt after clutch putt, defeating Brady and Mickelson.

The Green Bay quarterback has the lowest handicap of all the competitors in this year’s game, coming in at 4.6.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman @AaronRodgers12,



The QBs had to bring a "receiver" for the chip challenge.



Brady and Rodgers beat Mahomes and Allen 7-2.



The trash talking begins between @TomBrady @JoshAllenQB and @PatrickMahomes ahead of The Match.The QBs had to bring a "receiver" for the chip challenge.Brady and Rodgers beat Mahomes and Allen 7-2. The trash talking begins between @TomBrady, @AaronRodgers12, @JoshAllenQB and @PatrickMahomes ahead of The Match.The QBs had to bring a "receiver" for the chip challenge.Brady and Rodgers beat Mahomes and Allen 7-2.https://t.co/u7aU9WZWwR

Allen was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when he joined forces with golfer Keith Mitchell in February this year. According to the USGA (United States Golf Association) GHIN (Golf Handicap Information Network), the Bills quarterback is roughly an 8-handicap. He and Brady have the same handicap.

Mahomes may be the wild card of the group, which somewhat replicates his and Allen’s play on the football field. He competed in the American Century Championship and even won an event at the Wynn Golf Club a couple of months ago with his number one target, teammate Travis Kelce, by his side.

This edition of The Match should be fun to watch as we see a pair of future Hall of Famers in Brady and Rodgers on one side and the future of the NFL in Mahomes and Allen on the other. Most give the edge to Brady and Rodgers, but you can never tell in sports.

