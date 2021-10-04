Tom Brady requested Patriots skip the ceremony once he breaks Drew Brees' passing yards record

Last night, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into Gillette Stadium for a much-anticipated homecoming matchup against Brady's former team of 20 years, the New England Patriots.

Despite earning numerous accolades, achievements, and NFL records during his hall of fame career, there was one record that Brady had not yet broken until the first quarter of the game.

That record was for all-time passing yards held by the recently retired Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints. Coming into the game Sunday night, Brady was 68 yards short of breaking the record. Barring injury, it was inevitable that Brady would break the record and rather quickly.

However, to the surprise and awe of many, once the record was broken, there was no epic celebration or extended stoppage of the game to cheer the favorite son of Gillette Stadium.

So just exactly what happened to the rumored "celebration" and stoppage of the game once Brady broke the record?

Tom Brady's humble request

According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, the rumored stoppage of the game to pay tribute to Tom Brady breaking Drew Brees' all-time passing yards record was partly because the Tampa Bay quarterback requested that the Patriots not stop the game to acknowledge the feat.

Fans of Brady weren't exactly thrilled by this.

Previously, Drew Brees broke the record to become the all-time passing yards leader back in 2018 in a Monday Night Football game for his New Orleans Saints, facing off against the Washington Redskins (who are now the Washington Football Team).

When Brees earned the record during that game, there was a stoppage for fans and players alike to pay tribute to their own. During the tribute, Brees' family came onto the field along with Saints owner Gayle Benson.

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and his family on the field

The football used to set the record (which was on a 62-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tre'Quan Smith) was given to the Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker for it to be enshrined.

Brees has high praise for Brady

In an ironic twist, the Sunday Night Football game was televised on NBC Sports, and Drew Brees is in his first year of being an analyst for NBC, so he was on-hand to see his record broken in person.

Since there was no stoppage of the game, Brees went to Instagram and had this to say about Brady breaking the record:

"Congratulations @Tom Brady on breaking the NFL All-Time Yardage Record! WE have had some epic battles over the years, but more importantly, we have been able to develop a great friendship along the way."

Not only were fans and players treated to the grand homecoming of Tom Brady back in New England, but they were also blessed to see a living legend doing what he does best: winning.

