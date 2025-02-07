Brandon Graham injury report: Will Eagles DE be fit in time for Super Bowl showdown vs. Chiefs?

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was placed on injured reserve after tearing his triceps during a game against the LA Rams in Week 12 of the regular season. The veteran defensive star didn't return till the end of the regular season and has also not featured for Philadelphia in the playoffs.

In the games he played before his injury, Graham recorded 13 tackles, one forced fumble, 2.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries and 19 quarterback pressures.

Although Graham expressed optimism this week that he will be back on the field when the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday, it is still unknown if he will play.

The pass rusher was officially a limited participant in the team's Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions following the opening of his 21-day window. However, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has given a hazy response when asked about Graham's condition and prospects for the Big Game.

When asked this week for clarification on Graham, Sirianni did his best not to give away anything tangible. The coach has adhered to his stance this postseason of not disclosing injury statuses in press conferences.

“We’ll see," Sirianni said. "We’ll see where he is at the end of the week. If he’s able to be out there with us, it would mean a lot to this football team, just his leadership and his ability, with his play and the things that he can do.”

After the Eagles' practice last week, OT Lane Johnson said Graham was "flying around," which is a likely indication that he could be involved when the team plays on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Brandon Graham has said Super Bowl LIX will be his last game in the NFL

Since being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, Brandon Graham has played all of his 15-year career with the franchise. At 36, he has appeared in 217 games during the regular season and the postseason, which is the most of any player in the team's history.

Graham has now declared that the 2024-2025 season will be his final NFL season.

Graham's torn triceps injury in Week 12 was thought to be season-ending at first, but the veteran has said he hopes to make a comeback for a Super Bowl appearance. If he can assist the Eagles in winning a second championship on Sunday, it will be a spectacular way to cap his career.

Brandon Graham, a seasoned player who has already been to two championship games, could prove to be a huge asset for the Eagles when they play against the Chiefs. The team's youthful and gifted defensive front may benefit from his leadership.

