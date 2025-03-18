Brandon Graham Replacements: 5 players Eagles should target in 2025 NFL Draft to fill 2x Super Bowl champ’s void ft. Mike Green

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham announced his retirement from the league on Tuesday. A former first-round pick, Graham had a 15-year career spent entirely with the Eagles, highlighted by the first two Super Bowl victories in the franchise's history.

He's the third defensive lineman to leave the Eagles after the season. The team also lost Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, who both excelled in Super Bowl LIX, during free agency.

The defensive line will be high on Philadelphia's list of priorities during the 2025 NFL draft. Check out some of the players who could replace Brandon Graham:

5 replacements for Eagles' Brandon Graham following his retirement

#1 - James Pearce, Tennessee

Jalen Carter's pick two years ago shows that the Eagles can deal with players entering the NFL with character concerns. This could come into play yet again as James Pearce is available.

Pearce is an explosive edge with an excellent first step who's expected to fall late into the first night due to off-field questions. But his talent is undeniable.

#2 - Ashton Gillote, Louisville

He is a developmental edge rusher who could take the same function as Graham did in his final year, rotating in third downs and obvious pass situations. Gillote is not a first-round prospect but has great technique for the position and an impressive bend.

#3 - Donovan Ezeiraku, Boston College

Ezeiraku's measurements could be the difference maker. Are NFL teams concerned with his testing? He does not have an explosive first step but does a great job turning the corner on offensive tackles with his speed.

#4 - Mike Green, Marshall

Green's production against elite college teams (Ohio State, 2024) is not a great indication, but his explosive first step and athleticism will be a calling card for NFL teams. He'll need to build a larger frame to compete against the pros, but there's a good developmental prospect available.

#5 - Landon Jackson, Arkansas

One of the most technically gifted players in the class, Jackson's draft stock rised due to his cross-chop technique, beating players such as Will Campbell during his college career. He could be a developmental prospect for Philadelphia with Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt dominating.

