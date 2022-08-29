"Your a** too old to be lining up" - Brandon Marshall roasts Terrell Owens' training clips as Hall of Famer attempts an NFL comeback 

If Terrell Owens successfully completed his current NFL comeback attempt, he'd tie former Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders, Houston Oilers, and Baltimore Colts QB/kicker George Blanda.

Six kickers have played past the age of 45 throughout the history of pro football, but no other position has seen as many players have this kind of longevity. When it comes to Owens, it'd be even more impressive for him to make it back to the league at the age of 48, considering the average retirement age for receivers is 27.

Brandon Marshall doesn't believe Owens should be playing a young man's game. Marshall retired in 2018 after being released by the New Orleans Saints at the age of 34. While giving Owens his props, Marshall goes on to state that the wide receiver is simply too old to think about a comeback:

"Oh, oh, a listen. I will say this. You are a legend. You are one of the greatest wide receivers to ever grace God's green grass and between the lines for sure. But one thing for certain, though. Your ass too old to be lining up. You see that was a 4'7. Okay, a 4'7. You look good, but you ain't moving like that."

Terrell Owens on a potential NFL comeback

Back in May, during his participation in the Fan-Controlled Football league, Terrell Owens proclaimed that he could still perform at the highest level of professional football.

Willaerys III Compton @_willcompton I’d love to see Terrell Owens celebrate one more time in the end zone

Terrell Owens named the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as potential landing spots. Tampa, however, will likely avoid former superstar wideouts with a penchant for controversial behavior.

The Owen's main point, though, is that he's ready for any NFL team to hire him because he knows he can still go between the lines:

“For all the naysayers, you got all the analysts, so-called experts that say that, once you get 32, 33, 34, 35, you are too old to play the game. That’s not the case for me. To see and do what I’m doing, I’ve been doing it for four weeks straight."

“So, for me, it’s something that I can do. If I couldn’t do it, I wouldn’t have come back the second week or the third week or this week. If this is any indication, or any inspiration for a lot of people, for anybody that said they can’t do anything or they hold a ceiling for themselves, look at me and look at what I’m doing at 48.

"These guys, I don’t even pay it any attention if somebody says it, but a lot of these guys are half my age. I’m still moving good, making plays.”

Whether or not an NFL team takes a chance on who would be by far the oldest player to ever line up along the line of scrimmage is unclear. Terrell Owens, however, doesn't care what any naysayer, including Brandon Marshall, has to say about it.

