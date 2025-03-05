Brandon McManus contract extension: Where does Packers star stand among highest paid kickers in NFL?

Brandon McManus has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers. The veteran kicker earned the contract after an impressive first season with the Packers.

McManus' three-year, $15.3 million deal will see him remain with the NFC powerhouse for the foreseeable future. McManus made 20-of-21 field goals plus 30 extra points last season.

Following his renewal, let's see where McManus ranks among the highest-paid kickers in the league.

Where does Brandon McManus rank among the highest-paid kickers in the NFL?

Brandon McManus will earn $5,100,000 per year for the next three years. He ranks as joint 10th in terms of annual value kicker contracts.

Here's a look at the ten most valuable kicker contracts in the NFL:

1. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs: $6.4 million (4 years, $25.6 million)

T-2. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles: $6 million (4 years, $24 million)

T-2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens: $6 million (4 years, $24 million)

4. Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts: $5.6 million (4 years, $22.5 million)

5. Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers: $5.51 million (4 years, $22.04 million)

6. Graham Gano, New York Giants: $5.5 million (3 years, $16.5 million)

T-7. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans: $5.3 million (3 years, $15.9 million)

T-7. Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland Browns: $5.3 million (3 years, $15.9 million)

9. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks: $5.27 million (5 years, $21.1 million)

T-10. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: $5.1 million (4 years, $20.4 million)

T-10. Brandon McManus, Green Bay Packers: $5.1 million (3 years, $15.3 million)

What's next for Brandon McManus?

Brandon McManus will enter his 12th season with both individual and team targets. On that individual front, he'll look to earn his first All-Pro and/or Pro Bowl nod.

McManus will also look to reward the Packers' faith in him by contributing to a Super Bowl push. McManus won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos, so he knows a thing or two about lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Furthermore, McManus needs to maintain top-notch production due to his contract's low guaranteed value. The Packers could easily eat up the 5 million in guarantees if McManus's form drops in 2025 or beyond. Hence, while the contract is a major win for McManus, it's just the start of the task ahead.

