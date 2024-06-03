Brandon McManus Net Worth 2024: Exploring ex-Jaguars Kicker's wealth

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Brandon McManus Net Worth 2024: Exploring ex-Jaguars Kicker's wealth

Brandon McManus Net Worth 2024: Exploring ex-Jaguars Kicker's wealth

By Arnold
Modified Jun 03, 2024 13:59 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

On Sunday, the Washington Commanders released kicker Brandon McManus amid sexual allegations by two flight attendants for an incident that took place last year when the player was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since McManus has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the past few weeks, fans have been curious to learn about his net worth and salary.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, McManus has a net worth of $6 million. He has made a small fortune during his 10 years in the NFL as of 2024.

As per figures from Spotrac, McManus has made $27,366,667 in career earnings thus far. He had a nine-year sojourn with the Denver Broncos and made $25,359,667 before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 earning $2 million during a one-year stint.

also-read-trending Trending

Spotrac claims McManus signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Commanders in March. However, after his release, the kicker is not expected to receive the full amount on his deal.

A glimpse into Brandon McManus' NFL career

Former Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus
Former Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus

After playing four years with the Temple Owls, Brandon McManus entered the 2013 NFL draft but went undrafted. The Indianapolis Colts signed the kicker on their practice squad later that year but he was waived before the regular season.

Before the 2014 season, McManus signed for the New York Giants practice squad before joining the Denver Broncos, where he played for nine years. He was part of the Broncos team that won the Super Bowl in 2016.

After the 2023 season, McManus left Denver and signed for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The kicker played one year for the Jaguars before joining the Washington Commanders this offseason.

However, just two months after signing for Washington, McManus was released by the team amid allegations of sexual assault by two women who were flight attendants for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings at the time of the alleged incident.

The two women, identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II, have filed the lawsuit against McManus and the Jaguars. They are seeking over $1 million and are requesting a jury trial.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी