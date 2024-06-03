Brandon McManus Net Worth 2024: Exploring ex-Jaguars Kicker's wealth

On Sunday, the Washington Commanders released kicker Brandon McManus amid sexual allegations by two flight attendants for an incident that took place last year when the player was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since McManus has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the past few weeks, fans have been curious to learn about his net worth and salary.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, McManus has a net worth of $6 million. He has made a small fortune during his 10 years in the NFL as of 2024.

As per figures from Spotrac, McManus has made $27,366,667 in career earnings thus far. He had a nine-year sojourn with the Denver Broncos and made $25,359,667 before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 earning $2 million during a one-year stint.

Spotrac claims McManus signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Commanders in March. However, after his release, the kicker is not expected to receive the full amount on his deal.

A glimpse into Brandon McManus' NFL career

After playing four years with the Temple Owls, Brandon McManus entered the 2013 NFL draft but went undrafted. The Indianapolis Colts signed the kicker on their practice squad later that year but he was waived before the regular season.

Before the 2014 season, McManus signed for the New York Giants practice squad before joining the Denver Broncos, where he played for nine years. He was part of the Broncos team that won the Super Bowl in 2016.

After the 2023 season, McManus left Denver and signed for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The kicker played one year for the Jaguars before joining the Washington Commanders this offseason.

However, just two months after signing for Washington, McManus was released by the team amid allegations of sexual assault by two women who were flight attendants for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings at the time of the alleged incident.

The two women, identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II, have filed the lawsuit against McManus and the Jaguars. They are seeking over $1 million and are requesting a jury trial.