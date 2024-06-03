Brandon McManus replacements: 5 best kickers Commanders should pursue feat. Jake Bates

The Washington Commanders' dalliance with Brandon McManus did not last long, as they cut the Super Bowl-winning kicker on Sunday after two flight stewardesses filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting them during a charter flight when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.

That leaves Landover without someone to make field goals in the middle of OTAs, but they have some intriguing options at hand.

#5, Jake Bates

#5, Jake Bates

USA Today's Bryan Manning has already pitched this idea, but it bears repeating: Jake Bates has been a revelation with the UFL's Michigan Panthers, with six field goals from at least 50 yards.

He cannot join until the UFL season ends, but the good news is that the Panthers are contending for the title, which should boost his credentials.

#4, Randy Bullock

#4, Randy Bullock

It's 2024, and veteran Randy Bullock still has not found a team. The 12-season veteran is most notable for his tenures with the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals.

Picking him up makes sense for the Commanders. They need a veteran who, while not as successful in the playoffs, can step up when needed.

#3, Brett Maher

#3, Brett Maher

Brett Maher had, by all accounts, a mixed 2023 season for the Los Angeles Rams. He initially alternated between the practice and active squads, then was released after struggling against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But then Lucas Havrisik struggled, and he was wearing a Rams jersey again by the new year. He acquitted himself in this second stint, missing just one extra point attempt.

And good thing that he is unsigned, because Commanders general manager Adam Peters may want to put out a feeler for him.

#2, Mason Crosby

#2, Mason Crosby

The first of two Super Bowl winners on this list, Mason Crosby is one of the greatest players in Green Bay Packers history. He is the team's highest-scoring player ever and had the most points by any player in 2007.

But in 2023, amid a youth revolution, he was not renewed. He spent time with the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad before joining the New York Giants. And now, despite being 40, he may still hold some value to the Commanders.

#1, Ryan Succop

#1, Ryan Succop

How is it that Ryan Succop, the first Mr. Irrelevant to play in and win a Super Bowl, is still unclaimed?

Sure, he has an unwanted distinction of being released before completing multiyear, multifigure extensions; but it is not as if he is some scrub. He has just been the unfortunate victim of salary cuts and injuries. However, a career renaissance may await him in Washington if he ever takes them up on the deal.