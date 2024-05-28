  • NFL
  • Brandon McManus salary: How much does Commanders kicker earn in 2024?

Brandon McManus salary: How much does Commanders kicker earn in 2024?

By Arnold
Modified May 28, 2024 13:58 GMT
Brandon McManus salary: How much does Commanders kicker earn in 2024?
Brandon McManus salary: How much does Commanders kicker earn in 2024? (Image via Brandon McManus' Instagram))

Brandon McManus has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this week. The Washington Commanders kicker has been accused of sexual assault by two women for an incident that took place last year during an overseas flight to London when the player was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With McManus in the spotlight, fans have been curious to learn more about his salary this year. As per Spotrac, he signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Commanders in March.

His deal includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, and he will receive $1.71 million in base salary in 2024 of which $1.5 million is guaranteed.

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

Brandon McManus NFL career earnings

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus
Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus

Brandon McManus will enter his 11th season in the NFL when he plays for the Commanders in 2024. He has made a small fortune in career earnings.

also-read-trending Trending

Spotrac claims that McManus has made $27,366,667 in career earnings. He spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos and made $25,359,667 before joining the Jaguars in 2023 earning $2 million during a one-year stint.

In 2013, he spent time on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad, where he made $7,000.

YearTeamSalary
2013Indianapolis Colts$7,000
2014Denver Broncos$722,771
2015Denver Broncos$510,000
2016Denver Broncos$600,000
2017Denver Broncos$4,000,000
2018Denver Broncos$4,262,546
2019Denver Broncos$2,750,000
2020Denver Broncos$5,514,350
2021Denver Broncos $4,000,000
2022Denver Broncos $3,000,000
2023Jacksonville Jaguars$2,000,000

McManus went undrafted in the 2013 NFL draft. He was signed on the Colts practice squad later that year but was waived before the season began. Before the 2014 season, the kicker joined the New York Giants practice squad before signing for the Denver Broncos.

McManus helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl in 2015. He left Denver in 2023, to join the Jaguars. After one season in Jacksonville, he signed for the Commanders.

However, just two months after signing with Washington, he has become the NFL's public enemy number one. In a statement this week, the Commanders said:

"Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time."

It remains to be seen whether McManus will be able to play for Washington in 2024 amid a sexual allegation lawsuit against him.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
