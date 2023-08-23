Brandon Siler Net Worth: How much is ex-Chiefs LB worth in 2023?

At the collegiate level, Brandon Siler distinguished himself as a star linebacker for the Florida Gators, contributing significantly to the team's achievement. The team won the 2006 National Championship with him on it.

NFL evaluators took notice of Siler's remarkable football intelligence, quickness, and tackling skills, which led to his selection in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Brandon Siler spent six seasons in the NFL, mostly as a middle linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers. He was well-known for his dedication to work, on-field governance and dependability in important defensive circumstances.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Siler's NFL career ended early due to persistent, bothersome injuries he had. He made the decision to end his career following the 2012 NFL season after a deal with the Chiefs expired and he was not re-signed.

Many online sites estimate Siler's net worth to be between $3 and $5 million in 2023. The amount is disputed because his career after leaving the NFL was not made public, however, it can be said that the majority of his earnings came from his time in the league.

Expand Tweet

Netflix's "Swamp King": Brandon Siler once punched a freshman RB in the face

The Netflix series "Swamp Kings" premiered on Aug. 22. The show centers on the Florida Gators' resurgence during Urban Meyer's five-year tenure as head coach.

Brandon Siler is one player who gets a lot of attention in the four-part series. When the squad won the 2007 BCS National Championship, he was a starting LB.

He wasn't just another teammate though as he was also regarded as one of the most influential and outspoken members of the group.

Expand Tweet

In the series, Siler told an account of a new running back who, as a result of being tardy and unable to keep up, interfered with the group's ab workout.

Siler claimed that the team members were working their abs in the weight room. They were warned not to put their feet down because doing so would result in a restart.

Roughly halfway through the practice, one of the freshman running backs arrived late, according to Siler.

They had to start over as a result of this player's tardiness. The same player's feet then touched the ground during the team's second attempt, which resulted in another reset.

Consequently, Siler warned him, "Hey, if you drop your legs again, I'm going to punch you in the face."

Of course, the freshman allowed his feet to touch the ground once more, and Siler followed through on his word.

Poll : Poll: #4 What player was the first to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single NFL season? (#3 Ans - Giovanni Carmazzi) Walter Payton Barry Sanders Eric Dickerson Jim Brown 31 votes