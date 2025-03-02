Brashard Smith Scouting Report: 3 best landing spots for SMU Mustangs RB

Brashard Smith is an intriguing 2025 NFL Draft prospect with dynamic versatility and elite speed. He has played mutliple positions during his college football career, including running back, wide receiver and returner.

Ad

He excelled at all of them and now enters this year's draft as a running back. Here's what his scouting report looks like and where he could end up next year.

Brashard Smith's scouting profile

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brashard Smith

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brashard Smith began his college football career with the Miami Hurricanes as a wide receiver and returner. He spent three seasons with the team and was selected as a second-team All-ACC specialist. He then transferred to the SMU Mustangs for his final year and switched positions to running back.

Ad

Trending

The change was impressive for Smith as he exploded for 1,659 scrimmage yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, despite playing the position for just one season.

He entered the NFL Combine as a potential top-10 running back due to his elite versatility, but could have improved his draft stock even more by running a strong 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

3 best landing spots for SMU RB Brashard Smith in 2025 NFL Draft

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Ad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have major decisions to make when it comes to their running back position. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, their top two options, are both currently pending free agency.

It's possible that they re-sign one of them, but unlikely that they bring both of them back. This creates a need at the position and considering they were already seeking play-makers, Smith makes sense as a target.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys

Ad

The Dallas Cowboys lack true game-changers in their offensive skill positions after CeeDee Lamb, though they are still solid as a whole.

Adding a speedy home-run threat like Smith who can contribute as both a receiver and a running back would appear to be a logical target. It also potentially gives them a tandem back to pair with Rico Dowdle, which they were missing last season.

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been well-known for targeting speed in their offense under Andy Reid. This strategy has worked out for him in both of his stops as a head coach and the Chiefs' current offensive roster is loaded with speedy players at the skill positions.

While many of them are pending free agency this year, bringing in a player like Smith seems to fit their offensive philosophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.