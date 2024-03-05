Braylon Edwards net worth: Exploring ex-Jets WR's wealth in 2024

Braylon Edwards made headlines for all the right reasons this week. The former New York Jets wideout reportedly intervened in a fight at his local YMCA in Michigan, which possibly saved the life of an 80-year-old man.

Edwards later informed police that he was also hit by the attacker in an attempt to save the senior citizen, but was able to fight him off before the 25-year-old fled on foot.

As per reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Braylon Edwards has a net worth of $8 million in 2024. He made most of his wealth from his pro football career. As per Spotrac, Edwards made a whopping $33.69 million in career earnings across eight seasons in the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Edwards played four seasons with the Cleveland Browns and made a reported $24.04 million. He also earned $6.66 million during a two-year sojourn with the New York Jets.

In 2011, Edwards signed with the San Francisco 49ers and made $2.1 million during the season. He then joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 for one season, where he earned a reported $890,000.

A look at Braylon Edwards' NFL stats and career honors

Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets

Braylon Edwards had an impressive collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines. Across four seasons, he racked up 3,541 yards and 39 touchdowns on 252 receptions. The wideout won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2004 and also earned two First-team All-Big Ten selections.

Edwards was selected by the Cleveland Browns as the third overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft. The wideout spent four seasons with the team before playing two years with the New York Jets.

Edwards also played one season each with the San Francisco 49ers before signing for the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. In Dec. that year, he was traded to the Jets.

Across eight seasons in the NFL, Edwards racked up 5,522 yards and 40 touchdowns on 359 receptions. He also earned a Pro Bowl honor and a Second-team All-Pro selection in 2007.