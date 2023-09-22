The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't looked good so far, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada is on the hot seat. While their defense showed out in Week 2's win over the Cleveland Browns, their offense continued to struggle.

It's no secret that the Steelers fans want Canada to get fired, but coach Mike Tomlin still trusts his OC. Recently one Steelers fan asked actor Dean Norris to throw shade on the Steelers OC. Fortunately, 'Hank' from Breaking Bad agreed to the request and said via Cameo:

"Hey, I can't tell Matt Canada. He has a similar haircut to me. You know we have a kind of a bomb, we balding guys. But I'll tell you what Mitch has something to say. He needs you to get the f**k out of Pittsburgh."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mitch says the Pittsburgh Steelers need to fire Matt Canada. Mitch also says that you're riding Mike Tomlin’s n**s, and you call terrible plays on the offense. So, Mitch got a bone to pick with you Matt, and hope this works out between you guys."

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-1 to start the season and escaped with a lucky win in Week 2. The defense carried them to a win, but their offense under Canada looked woeful.

Expand Tweet

Matt Canada needs big game from Steelers offense in Week 3

Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

Although Mike Tomlin has expressed trust in Matt Canada, the Steelers' offense needs to have a big game, or their OC might lose his job.

In two games, the Steelers have scored seven and 26 points respectively. Kenny Pickett has struggled massively, and many believe it's due to the questionable playcalling of Canada.

In two games, Pickett has thrown for 454 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions with a passer rating of 69.7. Their offensive line hasn't shown signs of improvement, and Najee Harris hasn't been able to make an impact.

They face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, and if they lose due to poor offense, Canada may get fired. The Steelers have a pretty good roster and have the potential to make the playoffs, but their offense is holding them back.