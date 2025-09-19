Breece Hall or Alvin Kamara Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for RBs explored

Breece Hall and Alvin Kamara more than likely won't share the NFL forever, as Kamara dips his toes into his 30s this year. However, he still has a vice grip on the starting job in New Orleans, so he continues to be a viable fantasy football option.

The same can be said of Hall, creating a tussle for the starting spot on your roster in Week 3. Who should you start? Here's a look at both running backs and a recommendation.

Breece Hall at Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Breece Hall vs Alvin Kamara: Who should you start?

Breece Hall fantasy outlook for Week 3

Breece Hall's small 2025 sample size has been hot and cold, meaning that picking him in the right week could win your matchup. However, picking wrong can lose it. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Simulator has projected Hall to take home 15.2 points, which is more than workable as an RB2.

Hall vs Kamara - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

He's projected 55.9 yards on the ground with a 40% chance at a touchdown and a sizable chunk of his production via receptions. Hall is projected to have about three receptions for about 30 yards with a 20% chance at a touchdown.

Alvin Kamara fantasy outlook for Week 3

The New Orleans Saints running back is due for a notable week with 14.5 points projected against the Seattle Seahawks. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Alvin Kamara is expected to do plenty of damage by catching the football and ramming it down Seattle's throat.

Kamara is projected to earn 52.6 rushing yards with a 30% chance at a touchdown on the ground. Meanwhile, he is expected to earn about four catches for 29.7 points with a 20% chance at a touchdown. Overall, he serves as a high-end flex or an RB2 this week.

Breece Hall vs Alvin Kamara final verdict

In the end, Alvin Kamara is projected to come up short in comparison to the New York Jets running back.

Hall's Jets are more likely to remain in the game longer against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers than the New Orleans Saints, facing the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

As such, expect more carries for Hall, which will let him earn more than Kamara in terms of fantasy football production. The Buccaneers haven't blown out a team this season, while the Seahawks have one win of 14 points already under their belt. As such, the game scripts more to Hall's favor.

