Breece Hall or Alvin Kamara: Who should I start for Week 4 fantasy football?

The 2025 NFL season is picking up speed, and there's plenty of action and drama going on. The matchmakers have done a terrific job so far in putting together exciting games.

Ad

Similarly, fantasy football managers are scrambling to build the best roster to beat their rivals, and running back is, as usual, a prime concern. Names like Jonathan Taylor have left their managers satisfied, while others have many question marks.

We're here to help you construct the best team, and today we look at the tradeoff between New York Jets running back Breece Hall and New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's dive right in.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Breece Hall Week 4 fantasy football outlook

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Monday Night Football down south in Miami could see a high-scoring affair. The Jets travel to face the Miami Dolphins in primetime, and both teams, stranded at 0-3, aim to get going this season.

Ad

Breece Hall has been struggling to maintain top-tier fantasy production, having failed to stay above eight points per week after their Week 1 loss versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL.com expects Hall to properly take off again against Miami, projecting that he'll record 12.43 fantasy points.

Alvin Kamara Week 4 fantasy football outlook

Alvin Kamara has come a long way since rolling with Drew Brees for the first three years of his career. While he's not a top-10 league back anymore, he's still a reliable producer, which is underscored by the fact that he plays in a poor offense.

Ad

Week 4, however, presents an extremely difficult challenge. The Saints travel north to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills are strong home favorites, riding a three-game winning streak to start their campaign.

On the other hand, there might be an opportunity for Kamara, who'll go up against a defense that ranks only 18th in the NFL versus running backs.

Breece Hall or Alvin Kamara: Who should I start for Week 4 fantasy football?

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool suggests that Breece Hall is the go-to back. Playing in the easier matchup, he's expected to put up 14.1 fantasy points. Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara is predicted to record 12.2 points, which is an impressive mark to achieve versus the undefeated Bills.

The fact that the Dolphins rank No. 28 against opposing running backs also contributes largely to Hall being the fantasy favorite here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.