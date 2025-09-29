Breece Hall or De'Von Achane Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for RBs explored

New York Jets running back Breece Hall and Miami Dolphins back De'Von Achane are players of interest this week in fantasy football. The two stars will face each other in a primetime showdown on Monday Night Football in Miami.

Neither rusher has seen their team record a win so far this season, and Monday night could see that change. Both will aim to have big games under the nightlights, and it'll be important to discern which player is the best for your fantasy lineup.

Let's dive into each star's prospects to determine the best fantasy player for this week's Monday night game.

Breece Hall Week 4 Fantasy Football projections

NFL: New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Breece Hall is looking to get into that top tier of running back production in fantasy football. He's had a couple of unpredictable games, playing against good teams.

He plays in an offense with solid pieces and a quarterback in Justin Fields, with whom he forms a strong rushing duo.

The Dolphins' defense has been struggling to start the season, which presents an opportunity for Hall. NFL.com predicts that he'll record 12.43 fantasy points against Miami's defense, which ranks 26th in the league against opposing running backs.

De'Von Achane Week 4 Fantasy Football projections

De'Von Achane also has an opportunity to star in their Monday night game. He's been a fantasy dream so far this season, and that's likely to continue, barring any setbacks.

He hasn't put up under 12 fantasy points a game this year, playing a key role in Mike McDaniel's offense. His speed and explosiveness, combined with his vision and receiving ability, make him a nightmare for defenses.

He'll once again team up with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to head Miami's attack. NFL.com expects him to have a big game, with 17.5 fantasy points on the night.

Breece Hall or De'Von Achane Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool says that Miami's De'Von Achane is the best starter for your fantasy football team this week.

He is projected to score 17.0 fantasy points, with around 61 rushing yards and one touchdown to go with three receptions for 26 yards.

Breece Hall, on the other hand, doesn't measure up stats-wise, predicted to put up 14.1 points.

