Breece Hall Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Jets RB this year?

Breece Hall will be looking to bounce back during the 2025 fantasy football season following a disappointing year. He will have obstacles to clear in order to do so, including a new coaching scheme for the New York Jets. Here's where the running back's fantasy outlook currently stands ahead of drafts.

Should you draft Jets RB Breece Hall in 2025?

Hall fantasy outlook

Breece Hall was one of the best overall fantasy football running backs in his first full season with the New York Jets two years ago. He finished as the RB4, but followed that up with a disappointing RB17 finish last season.

This has significantly decreased his fantasy value in 2025, as well as the Jets hiring new head coach Aaron Glenn, who has consistently hinted at using a running back committee for his backfield. This makes Hall much risker for this season, though his proven upside could make him a sleeper as ADP drops.

Breece Hall fantasy outlook in 2025

Hall regressed in just about every statistical category last year and ended up being a major bust in fantasy football. He was selected as a first round pick in many leagues, but finished the year as a mid-ranged RB2 on most rosters.

The issue with his fantasy outlook in 2025 is that Braelon Allen is expected to receive a significant potions of the backfield workload, though the distribution of touches is still to be determined. His past production gives him a ton of upside, but Hall is a risky pick this year based on the situation surrounding his role.

Is Breece Hall a good pick in fantasy football this year?

What makes Hall an interesting pick in fantasy drafts this year is his declining ADP. This has been the result of a disappointing campaign last season and a questionable status in relation to his potential workload going forward as he no longer appears to be the clearly featured back in the Jets' offense.

Managers should not be targeting Hall in the first round like last year, but few players at a comparable ADP have as much proven upside as he does. This creates an intriguing buy low opportunity on one fo the most talented running backs in the NFL, though he notably comes with a dangerous floor.

Where should you draft Breece Hall this year?

Hall vs Kamara vs Pollard

Hall currently ranks as the 43rd overall player and RB17 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he can be targeted around the fourth round of many drafts this year as a RB2 for most rosters.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking him in favor of several other risky running back options, including Alvin Kamara and Tony Pollard. All three of them face potential worklodd challeneges this year, but Hall's upside makes him the preferred choice.

