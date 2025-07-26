Breece Hall fantasy outlook: Should you draft Jets RB in 2025 after with new blood Justin Fields?

Ahead of the 2024 fantasy football season, New York Jets running back Breece Hall was being projected as almost a unanimous top three option at the position. However, the 2024 season was a terrible one for the Jets organization, and as a result, Hall as well.

Ad

Hall finished the campaign with 876 rushing yards, 483 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns. Although this is still a strong campaign for most running backs, Hall was being projected as a 1,000 plus yard rusher after a great 2023 season and someone who could be a fantasy football league winner.

Despite being selected as a top three option in most PPR formats, Hall finished the 2024 campaign as the RB16 with 240.9 points (15.1 points per game).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to the 2025 fantasy season, Hall is expected to be available in drafts much later than he was last year. At the current moment, Hall is being projected as the RB13, and the No. 40 overall player available in the selection process, according to Fantasy Pros. This draft rank would mean that Hall should be available in and around the end of the fourth round or the start of the fifth round.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Can Breece Hall provide RB1 upside in 2025?

2024 was a difficult season for Hall and for fantasy managers who likely used their first round pick on the New York Jets running back. However, that does not mean that Hall has lost his ability to play high-level football in 2025. He is still extremely talented as both a rusher and a receiver and should be considered a strong fantasy football option this year. Hall is extremely quick and agile, has great vision, and is very dynamic as well with the football in his hands.

Hall is being selected in drafts as a mid-range RB2. Despite this lower projection, history has shown that Hall has overall RB1 upside when things are going right for him and the Jets. Only time will tell whether the Jets improve in 2025 as a team. However, it is evident that you can select a potential league winner in Breece Hall for a much cheaper price than where he was taken in 2024 fantasy football drafts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.