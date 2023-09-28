Breece Hall injury update: Latest on Jets RB for fantasy football Week 4

Breece Hall has landed back on the injury report. Nary a week has gone by without the second-year back being listed as Questionable, though he has yet to miss a game this season. The New York Jets, without Aaron Rodgers, need everyone healthy to try and win games.

So, is that going to be the case for Hall moving forward?

Breece Hall is questionable in Week 4

Breece Hall Injury Update

Breece Hall is dealing with a knee injury. That is never a good thing for someone who's in the process of returning from the worst knee injury in all of sports: a torn ACL. His knee has suffered one of the worst injuries and recovered, so any injuries to the same place on his body are to be treated with the utmost concern.

However, he was not held out of practice. The official injury report lists him as a limited participant. It's very possible that the next few weeks will see Hall on the injury report and limited at practice.

This may not be because he's actively dealing with something and fighting to get back on the field, but because he is still technically working back from an ACL tear. They could just be exerting caution with their prized back.

What happened to Breece Hall?

Technically, nothing happened to Breece Hall. He didn't suffer an injury in last weekend's loss to the New England Patriots. He did struggle on the ground to the tune of just 3.7 fantasy points, but he wasn't hurt in the game. He wasn't removed and didn't have to be checked by staff.

Hall is coming off of a torn ACL that occurred early last season. There's no reason to believe he has reinjured his knee at this time, but that is the designation. If the Jets were overly concerned, they likely would have held him out of practice.

Since they didn't, this appears to be a team trying to play it safe rather than a serious injury. Hall's early season form (or lack thereof) is of more concern right now than his health.

When will Breece Hall return?

It's currently unclear if Breece Hall will miss any time at all. He's gotten a few games under his belt after returning from last year's devastating torn ACL. The workload hasn't been huge, but he's shown the ability to play without a lot of impact from that injury.

However, his continual presence on the injury report does spark concern among fans of the Jets and his fantasy owners. It hasn't been a good start to the season for Hall, who was a fantasy darling last year before going down.

He's not expected to miss time, but it's not impossible. Things will be tenuous with the running back for a while given the nature of his previous injury. He's considered day-to-day, though, and is not considered at risk of missing this weekend's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.