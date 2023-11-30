Breece Hall injury update: Latest on Jets RB for Week 13 Fantasy Football

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been on the trail of recovery since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his rookie season. The player is one of the most versatile running backs in the NFL, and he's looking for some stability in the Jets' backfield.

Breece Hall's injury update

According to ESPN, Breece Hall is facing practice limitations for the first time in months. The last time Hall was limited in practice was in September when he was still getting back to full strength from a torn ACL sustained in his rookie season.

This is interesting, as Hall did not show glaring signs of injury in his side's Week 12 loss to the Miami Dolphins. In fact, the franchise RB took 14 touches for 49 yards while participating in two-thirds of the team's offensive snaps.

Hence, news of his limitations comes as a surprise to Jets' fans and his fantasy football managers.

The player appeared on the New York Jets' Wednesday injury report due to a hamstring issue. We are still determining when or how the issue came about, as details remain scarce heading into Week 13.

However, Hall's absence should be fine with the Jets, as the team has a perennial Pro Bowler running back in Dalvin Cook.

Cook was rumored to be on the trade block ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. However, he stayed put in New York for the time being. With Hall's injury issues, it may be high time that the Jets let Dalvin cook in the backfield.

When will Breece Hall return?

Hall has not missed a single game in his sophomore season as he makes his full recovery from the season-ending ACL tear sustained in his rookie year. However, he is yet to find a lot of room to run of late, instead relying on pass-catching production to keep his fantasy football managers happy.

The New York Jets are yet to have the most stable of seasons due to the quarterback carousel. Hence, this has affected Hall's touches in 2023. We expect Hall to play most of the Jets' offensive snaps in Week 13 due to his versatility as a rusher and pass catcher.

However, if his hamstring injury is serious enough to keep him out, then we expect Dalvin Cook to fill in seamlessly due to his experience.