Breece Hall injury update: Latest on Jets RB for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Breece Hall has been struggling with nagging health issues all year. Most weeks of the year, he's been Questionable and has had limited practice time. He has yet to miss a game this season, but he has been dealing with things that fans and fantasy managers need to know about. What's his current injury status after being put on the report with an ankle issue?

What is Breece Hall's status?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Breece Hall injury update

Breece Hall has been placed on the Injury Report this week after an ankle injury popped up. It's not all that surprising since many players are dealing with lingering issues this late in the season, but it is worth concern.

The New York Jets running back has hardly been at 100% all season. Early on, he was recovering from a torn ACL and was limited. Once the restrictions were off, he would deal with various leg injuries most weeks but never missed a game.

Expand Tweet

One fantasy doctor on X, formerly known as Twitter, noted that Hall's injury came up in practice among other players. When asked if any of these new issues give him concern, he mentioned Hall's name as one worth paying attention to.

Hall hasn't missed a game all season, but that streak may be in jeopardy. As of now, it looks like he should play in Week 14 against the Houston Texans, but that could change in the coming days before gameday.

What happened to Breece Hall?

Nothing particularly happened to Breece Hall. The running back played the entire game last weekend for the Jets. He, much like the rest of the team, was hugely ineffective against a pretty stout defense. The Atlanta Falcons bottled him up all day, but they didn't injure him.

He played the entire game and didn't have to leave with an injury. He struggled, but it wasn't a health issue. This injury seems to be related to practice rather than an in-game play that caused something. As such, it's difficult to say what exactly happened, but the severity of it is probably lesser since it occurred in practice.

Also read: Davante Adams trade: Insider notes on Raiders' asking price, WR's reunion with Aaron Rodgers at Jets and more

When will Breece Hall return?

There's a bit of concern over Breece Hall's status in Week 14. Ahead of a matchup with the Texans, he's Questionable but is probably going to play. The running back's absence from the lineup would be surprising, but it's definitely something to be monitored all week.

If he starts, he has a decent matchup in fantasy. The Texans have been dead middle (16th) in terms of running back points. Given how well they've done against the pass and how poorly both Tim Boyle and Zach Wilson, the returning starter, have played, the ground game should be active on Sunday.

If for some reason Hall can't go on Sunday, then he'd almost assuredly be back in Week 15. However, fantasy managers, many of whom might be desperately needing a win this week with playoffs coming next week, need him to play this week. Fortunately, he very well could.