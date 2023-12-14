Breece Hall injury update: Latest on Jets RB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

New York Jets running back Breece Hall had one of his best games of the year, mostly as a receiver, hauling in eight catches and scoring one receiving touchdown in Week 14. If he can recover from the ankle ailment that limited his practice participation on Wednesday, he should be ready for an amount of work akin to that in Week 15.

Prior to the Jets' Week 14 30-6 victory over the Houston Texans, the 22-year-old RB was also labeled as "questionable" due to the same ankle ailment; nonetheless, he went on to gain 126 yards and a touchdown in that contest.

Despite the Jets' inability to run the ball well this season, Hall has continued to help lead the offense because of his vital role as a pass receiver and his outstanding ability to accumulate yards after every reception.

Despite Hall's limited practice participation on Wednesday, the young player should be able to play when the Dolphins host the Jets on Sunday.

This season, Hall has hauled in 52 passes for 435 yards with the Jets. In addition, he has scored two touchdowns and run 625 yards on 147 rushes. If Hall is out for Week 15's game against the Miami Dolphins, the Jets might struggle to capitalize on their thrilling victory over the Texans, but there's a good possibility he plays.

What happened to Breece Hall?

The New York Jets had running back Breece Hall absent from practice on Wednesday and Thursday of last before he participated in a limited capacity on Friday and received a questionable tag. This was before their victory against the Houston Texans last weekend. Still, he played, and in that game, he may have had his best performance of the season.

The Jets revealed on Wednesday that the running back was limited in practice due to an ankle problem. After all that effort in Week 14, it seems the club doesn't want to put too much pressure on him during practice. Hall's ankle issue kept him limited on Wednesday, but by the end of the week, he should be back to full practice participation.

When will Breece Hall return?

Breece Hall had a strong performance against the Houston Texans in Week 14, but he was limited in practice on Wednesday to begin the week.

Hall is better than he was at this point last week, considering the running back skipped practice entirely on Wednesday and Thursday last week. This late in the season, a number of important team members usually miss practice on the first day but still participate in the game. Hall appears to be in good health and should be ready to go on Sunday based on the fact that he is practicing at all.