Breece Hall injury update: Latest on Jets RB for Week 5

Breece Hall is one of the few good news on the New York Jets roster for the 2023 season. A year that was supposed to be promising for the franchise went south after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles and was deemed out for the entire season, breaking the hearts of the fans who expected so much of the quarterback.

The fans got some good news regarding the status of Breece Hall for the remainder of the season. At 1-3, they definitely need him.

Breece Hall injury update

Head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that there's no longer a pitch count on Breece Hall, meaning that he's free to get all the carries the team feels he should get.

There aren't many running backs who are better than Hall in the league, and it's fantastic for the Jets that they're able to use all his talents again.

What happened to Breece Hall?

During the second quarter of a Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos, Hall fell awkwardly on the field, and as a result, tore his ACL and his meniscus.

He had 72 yards and a touchdown in just four carries that game, which speaks volumes about how good he was.

The injury ended one of the best seasons ever by a Jets' running back, which was a shame. The defense was playing at a very high level, but Zach Wilson was struggling, even as New York kept pilling wins.

With Hall gone, and more of the offense's burden on his shoulders, Wilson couldn't produce. The team fell flat, and Wilson was benched later that season.

Eyebrows were raised in July when the New York Jets assembled for training camp but Hall was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning that he wouldn't count on the 90-man roster but couldn't be on the field.

On Aug. 15, the curtain was lifted and Hall was activated, starting to practice with his teammates that week. Now, he's no longer limited during the games.

When will Breece Hall return?

He has already made his comeback at the season opener, but now he's completely free to run again.

He can receive a higher number of carries and take even more of the offense's burden, easing the pressure on Zach Wilson and allowing the young quarterback to deal with less on his plate while he tries to carry the team.