Breece Hall or J.K. Dobbins Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for RBs explored

Breece Hall and J.K. Dobbins are two of the most dynamic running backs today, being as deadly in the air as they are on the ground. Each of them has had a 900-yarder in his career, but the thousand-yarder is what they are aspiring to achieve.

Ad

These types of players can fall into the FLEX category and are a fantasy owner's dream - they can occupy a spot without wasting an unnecessary running back/wide receiver space. Christian McCaffrey is a good example of this, but even imposing bruiser Derrick Henry has been used as one as well.

With that being said, this begs the question: which of these two men is a better starter?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Breece Hall or J.K. Dobbins Week 3 fantasy preview

Breece Hall

Ad

Trending

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - Source: Getty

After a very competitive season-opener that saw him rush for 107 yards, Hall was shut down by the Buffalo Bills' elite defense, covering just 29 yards on ten carries. In fact, quarterback Justin Fields was the New York Jets' best rusher, with 49 on five - which was not much better.

Ad

His task does not get much easier on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite losing defensive end Calijah Kancey to a torn pec, they still boast his partner Logan Hall and nose tackle Vita Vea up front, as well as monstrous off-ball linebacker Lavonte David. Antione Winfield Jr.'s return has also given the secondary amuch-needed boost.

J.K. Dobbins

Tennessee Titans v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty

Dobbins, meanwhile, has been a certified world-beater in both his games so far. In each of them, he has scored a rushing touchdown, proving why the Denver Broncos were right to replace Javonte Williams with him during the offseason.

Ad

However, the Los Angeles Chargers may prove more than ready to stop their former player. Daiyan Henley is quietly proving himself to be one of the league's best off-ball linebackers, destroying Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders with ten tackles (seven solo) and a sack. And that is not even getting to the secondary, which boasts hard-hitting Pro Bowl strong safety Derwin James, among others.

Breece Hall or J.K. Dobbins - whom should I start?

Enter caption

Since Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer has not yet been updated to reflect Week 3 matchups (as can be seen above), one may want to use the aforementioned matchups to determine whom they will start.

Both Breece Hall and J.K. Dobbins face strong defenses in their next assignments, and they stand a good chance of being completely shut down. Precedent, however, favors the Bronco: his team has at least won a game, and he has been a more consistent performer so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.