Breece Hall or Najee Harris Start Em’ Sit Em’: Fantasy Football Outlook for RBs in Week 5

Breece Hall and Najee Harris have had underwhelming fantasy football campaigns to begin the new season. NFL fans know just how effective both running backs can be when they're at their best, with both RBs having had some elite performances.

However, the question remains as to which back you should start in Week 5 if you own both in fantasy.

Is Breece Hall a good pick in fantasy football Week 5?

Jets RB Breece Hall - a good fantasy football pick in Week 5?

After suffering a season-ending ACL injury in 2022 as an outstanding rookie, Breece Hall is back healthy and playing for the New York Jets.

After losing Aaron Rodgers to injury early into the 2023 season, the Jets offense, a team as a whole, took a massive hit with QB Zach Wilson once again leading the offense. The Jets acquired star RB Dalvin Cook via free agency this past offseason, but Breece Hall remains the starting RB.

In fantasy PPR scoring, Hall is RB32, having amassed 30.2 points through four games. He's totaled 210 yards on 32 carries but is yet to score a touchdown this term.

In their Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, Hall carried the ball more times than Cook, going for 61 yards, as well as adding three catches on four targets from Wilson. He's seeing usage as a runner and receiver, which is pivotal, especially in PPR.

Hall also had a greater snap share (44%) than Cook (25%) as he further cemented himself as RB1 in New York.

Hall faces the Denver Broncos in Week 5, who rank dead last in defending RBs in 2023. The Broncos defense has been disappointing, as no team has given up more points than them this year.

Is Najee Harris a good pick in fantasy football Week 5?

Steelers RB Najee Harris - a good fantasy football pick in Week 5?

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris has failed to deliver in fantasy football in 2023. However, much of this could be attributed to the Steelers struggling offensively as a unit, with many fans calling for the firing of OC Matt Canada.

Harris is RB37 in PPR, scoring with 28.4 points through four weeks. This ranks him towards the bottom of starting RBs, with many second-string backs outscoring him so far. He's rushed for 210 yards on 40 carries and, like Hall, has yet to find the endzone.

Harris has been competing for snaps with Jaylen Warren but is still RB1 heading into Week 5, having had his best showing in Week 4 against the Texans. Harris rushed for 71 yards on 14 carries and caught one of two targets for 32 yards.

The Steelers take on their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 5, and the Ravens rank 12th best against the run in 2023. However, the status of starting QB Kenny Pickett is doubtful after HC Mike Tomlin confirmed he suffered a bone bruise on his knee in Week 4. This could mean the Steelers rely more on the run and attempt to win the game in the trenches, which could spell good news for Najee Harris fantasy owners.

Breece Hall vs. Najee Harris: Who should I start in Week 5?

Breece Hall vs. Najee Harris in our start/sit analyzer

According to our start/sit analyzer, you should start Najee Harris over Breece Hall in Week 5 of the fantasy football season. Despite Hall having the better matchup on paper, Harris will likely see more carries after having 14 rushes to Hall's six in Week 4.