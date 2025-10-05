Breece Hall or Quinshon Judkins? Which RB should I start in Week 5 Fantasy Football?

Breece Hall and Quinshon Judkins are not having happy seasons. Together, they have won a single game this year, and the prospects for Week 5 are not the best, despite both playing at home.
Their individual matchups could bring some hope for fantasy football managers. The Dallas Cowboys have already allowed six touchdowns this season, while the Minnesota Vikings have allowed 4.5 yards per carry on average. Let's analyze who's the best option between the duo to start in Week 2 of fantasy football.
Is Breece Hall a good pick for fantasy football Week 5?
This has been a solid start to the season for the Jets running back. He already has two games with over 80 rushing yards, and currently averages 4.6 yards per carry, the best mark of his career since his rookie year.
Hall has not scored a touchdown in 2025. But this could change as soon as Week 5, with the New York Jets playing against the Dallas Cowboys. Their defense has allowed six rushing touchdowns in just four games, and this number could grow even higher playing against the Jets.
Is Quinshon Judkins a good pick for fantasy football Week 5?
Judkins has been on a roll since he made his debut in Week 2. The rookie running back had a difficult offseason. However, he joined the team in September and has been an instant difference-maker: he has at least 60 rushing yards in all his games, and has scored two touchdowns.
One thing that could complicate his performance is the opponent. The Vikings are a much better team than the Browns, and if Minnesota opens a big score advantage, Cleveland will pass the ball at a higher rate.
Who to pick between Breece Hall and Quinshon Judkins for Week 5?
Our Who Should I Start tool projects the running back from the Jets to have a slight advantage. However, our projections favor Hall due to his bigger impact in the passing game.
Hall is projected to earn 16.2 points, while Judkins is expected to have around 15.5 points in Week 5. The two players are expected to be good starters for your team.
