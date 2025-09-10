Brenton Strange Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Jaguars TE? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Third-year tight end Brenton Strange appears to be finding his rhythm in the NFL. After a decent 2024 campaign, he started the new season on a positive note, helping the Jacksonville Jaguars open the season with a dominant win over the struggling Carolina Panthers.

Strange may be an intriguing option for fantasy managers for Week 2 of fantasy football. Now that the waiver wire is on, many could bring him in for the rest of the season. Having a solid tight end is big for certain teams and Strange could provide a lot of help to many squads.

Should you add Jaguars TE Brenton Strange in Week 2 waiver wire?

Brenton Strange led the Jaguars in yards (59) and was second in receptions (four) in Week 1 against the Panthers, averaging a solid 14.8 yards per catch to begin to establish himself as a solid option for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

He scored 7.90 fantasy as a result, which is a good sign for Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy's defense allowed a league-high 10 receptions to the Cleveland Browns' tight ends on Sunday, with David Njoku recording 37 yards on three passes and rookie Harold Fanning Jr. adding seven catches for 63 yards.

Strange isn't part of a committee, meaning he could feast against a Bengals' defense that wouldn't do much to stop him. Travis Hunter seems to be the strongest competition when it comes to targets, but Strange showed off his blocking abilities, which would give him more changes to shine with the ball in his hands.

Brenton Strange fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

Strange entered the 2025 season with a projection as the No. 19-ranked tight end in fantasy football and a projection of 139.49 fantasy points, per ESPN. He ranked higher than season veterans such as Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth and Dalton Schultz and right behind Kyle Pitts Sr. and Zach Ertz.

He showed a glimpse of his brilliance when Evan Ingram was sidelined last season, as he played 72% of the snaps. The Jaguars still have Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter on the roster, but they can have another aerial threat in Strange, who comes off a solid Week 1.

Is Brenton Strange a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?

He definitely is. The Jaguars don't have a lot going on beyond Thomas and Hunter. They will go against a weak defense in Week 2, which makes him a solid option short-term. He is a low-ceiling TE2 this year, good enough for managers trying to add a couple of points while not having an elite player.

