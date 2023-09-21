Brett Favre believes Browns could pull the plug on $230,000,000 Deshaun Watson experiment

Deshaun Watson is in his first full season with the Browns as the team has playoff hopes. He missed the first 11 games of last season due to a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Now, Watson has the full reins of the franchise as the team is off to a .500 start with a 1-1 record so far this season.

Yet, the three-time Pro Bowler has struggled under center and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took notice. Favre appeared on the 'Fearless with Jason Whitlock' podcast and stated that Cleveland could end the $230 million experiment with Watson:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It is always there. And what I mean by that is outwardly, they may portray a confidence and backing of not only Deshaun but any player and this could go for any team in the league. But inwardly they're thinking something totally different. And it is very possible that that can happen."

"If they continue to falter on offense, Deshaun, hit or miss some good, some bad. They lose, win a good one, then lose three in a row and just kind of float around in the middle of the pack. Sure. I think it absolutely could happen."

Expand Tweet

Watson has thrown for 389 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions with a 55.1 completion percentage two games into the 2023 season. Their star player, running back Nick Chubb, is out for the season with a knee injury.

This means the offense could lean more on the quarterback and his passing game. Time will tell if Watson could be benched this season by the Browns given his $230 million contract.

What did the Browns give up to trade for Deshaun Watson?

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

In the trade with the Houston Texans, the Browns got Watson and a sixth-round draft choice next year. It was initially a fifth-round pick. The Texans got a 2022 first-round pick and first-rounders from this year's draft and next year from Cleveland.

Houston also received a 2022 fourth-round choice, a third-round pick in this year's draft and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Where does Deshaun Watson rank among the NFL's highest-paid QBs?

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The Browns quarterback's $230 million deal averages $46 million per year, which is the seventh-most amongst quarterbacks.

Joe Burrow ($55 million), Justin Herbert ($52.5 million), Lamar Jackson ($52 million), Jalen Hurts ($51 million), Russell Wilson ($48.1 million) and Kyler Murray ($46.1 million) are above Watson on the list.

In terms of contract value, Watson's contract ranks ninth when it comes to quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and his $450 million deal is No. 1, Burrow's $275 million comes in at No. 2, and Herbert's $262.5 million is at No. 3.

Jackson's $260 million contract is at No. 4 and Josh Allen sits in the top 5 at $258 million. No. 6 is Hurts at $255 million while Wilson's $242.5 million and Murray's $230.5 million are ahead of Watson.

When do Deshaun Watson's Browns play next?

The former first round pick and the Browns are set to host the Tennessee Titans, who are also 1-1, in Week 3. The Browns have won three of the last five matchups against the Titans as both teams are looking for their second win. We'll see if Watson can lead Cleveland to a win and improve his stat line.

Poll : Do you agree with Brett Favre about Deshaun Watson? Yes No 0 votes