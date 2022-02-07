"Don't think we'll see anything close to it" - Brett Favre reserves the highest praise for Tom Brady

On a recent SiriusXM radio interview, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre talked about another future Hall of Fame quarterback in Tom Brady. Favre said of the retired quarterback that we won’t see a career like his in our generation or anything close to it:

"What a career. I don’t think in our generation we will see anything even close to it. I just don’t know if anyone wants to play 22 years, and if you do, there’s a lot of things that can go wrong throughout that journey."

Favre concluded his thoughts, saying he thinks about his career in comparison to Brady’s:

“To me, I think about my career and think about mine and compare it to Tom… It’s one thing to play with injury and that’s gonna happen. It’s another to be good long enough and consistent enough that they don’t replace you.”

One quarterback has a gold jacket and the other will have one in the next five years. Without question, both Favre and Brady have had impressive careers and are amongst the top in NFL history.

Tom Brady and Brett Favre’s NFL careers

Former Patriots and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady retired after 22 seasons in the NFL and spent the first 20 with the New England Patriots. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft but saw minimal playing time in his rookie season.

The following year, after an injury to starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe, the 24-year-old signal-caller saw more time on the field. He started 14 games in the 2001 season, throwing for 2,843 yards with 18 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 63.9 completion percentage.

That season, Brady led the Patriots to the Super Bowl and they defeated the St. Louis Rams 20-17 for the team’s first Lombardi Trophy.

Tom Brady @TomBrady I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community - every single one of you - that have given me what I have today.



I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community - every single one of you - that have given me what I have today. I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible https://t.co/3jmNWid9ZB

As Patriots quarterback, he played in nine Super Bowls, winning six of them as two of his losses came at the hands of the New York Giants (Super Bowl 42 and Super Bowl 46). The third loss was in Super Bowl 52 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady took his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the final two years of his career, winning his seventh Lombardi Trophy in the 2020 season. Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-9 in Super Bowl 55.

Veronica R. Chiesi Brown @vchiesibrown So is Tom Brady retiring retiring or Brett Favre retiring? So is Tom Brady retiring retiring or Brett Favre retiring?

He is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards with 84,520 yards and 624 passing touchdowns.

Brett Favre played 20 seasons in the NFL, 16 of them with the Green Bay Packers. He led the Packers to two Super Bowls, winning one (Super Bowl 31 over the Patriots) and losing one (Super Bowl 32 versus the Denver Broncos).

He won three consecutive MVP awards (1995-1997) for Green Bay and played two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, and a season each with the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets. The 52-year-old is fourth all-time in passing yards (71,838) and passing touchdowns (508) and first in interceptions (336).

As mentioned earlier, 44-year-old Brady will be a first ballot Hall of Famer and we may not see the resume he put on the field for quite sometime.

