Brevin Jordan or Tyler Higbee: Who should I start in Week 13 Fantasy Football?

Not many people know who Brevin Jordan and Tyler Higbee are, but that is a fair assessment.

In the former's Houston Texans, Dalton Schultz has firmly entrenched himself as the primary tight end, starting five of ten games and catching five touchdowns. Meanwhile, the latter's Los Angeles Rams have seemingly found a new "titanic trio" in WRs Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell, and Puka Nacua.

But some fantasy footballers out there have a preference for tight ends, so who between these two is a better option?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Brevin Jordan a good fantasy option in Week 13?

Brevin Jordan runs a route vs the New York Jets

Not much fantasy info on Brevin Jordan has been available ever since he entered the NFL. He is currently #18 in his positional rankings but has only a measly 3.3 projected points.

Thanks to CJ Stroud, the Texans currently have one of the most prolific passing offenses in the league — their 3,274 yards are third-most in the league. They have also had 20 passing touchdowns — easily within the top ten, against just five interceptions — only behind the Denver Broncos, surprisingly enough.

However, Jordan is not receiving most of those passes. Instead, they will likely go to one of these three: Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Dalton Schultz.

Is Tyler Higbee a good fantasy option in Week 13?

Tyler Higbee vs Arizona Cardinals

Tyler Higbee has been one of the Los Angeles Rams' unsung heroes ever since they drafted him 110th overall in 2016.

While the likes of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey have often claimed the spotlight for the 2021-22 champions, the former Westen Kentucky Hilltopper has been playing his part, breaking positional records in receiving yards and touchdowns.

But the Rams are currently mired in the midpack of every passing category, and Higbee has not been exactly himself, currently having only 332 receiving yards. That puts him at only the #21 TE with 3.7 points.

Whom should I start between Brevin Jordan and Tyler Higbee in Week 13?

Tyler Higbee vs Brevin Jordan - a statistical comparison

Even with such a diminution, the eight-year veteran is unquestionably the Start/Sit Optimizer's pick.

The Kupp-Atwell-Nacua trio may be one of the most talented WR cores in football right now, but they can do only so much. And that is where Higbee comes in. He is one of the most vital pieces of Matthew Stafford's offense, and yet some people still cannot see it.

Unfortunately, Brevin Jordan does not even come close to that prolificness. If Dalton Schultz sits above him, he cannot hope to outproduce Tank Dell and/or Nico Collins.